Sublime Hotels Set for Reopening September 28



After months of shutting down, Sublime Hotel & Suites embarked on renovation of the facility to offer customers a better experience, the leading hospitality is set to reopen on September 28, 2024.

Sublime Hotel and Suites is one of the preferred hotels/apartments along Lekki-Epe Expressway, just directly opposite the popular Mega Chicken at Ikota.

The hospitality was built with the sole vision of satisfying customers. It is contemporarily designed to suit customers standard and satisfaction.

Sublime Hotel and Suites provide customers with elegant and unmatched comfort, leaving them with an exceptional and memorable experience.

Customers stand to enjoy numerous benefits such as 24 hours uninterrupted power supply, complimentary high-speed internet service available at no cost, spacious rooms with luxurious amenities, serene environment for relaxation and reflection, cozy sitting areas, exclusive lounge access, complimentary tea and coffee to refresh guests, luxury bedding to provide you with the perfect night’s sleep, top-tier security, private balcony available in select rooms, exceptional laundry services and dining options where every meal is prepared with flavor and creativity.

The event will also witness the marking of the birthday of the MD/CEO of Sublime Industries Chief Kelvin Jombo Onumah who has spent half part of his life empowering the less privileged persons.

Jombo’s remarkable generosity has transformed lives and communities, from reconstructing essential infrastructure in his beloved Abiriba to offering scholarships that open doors for underserved students.

Sublime Hotel and Suites apart from single rooms, has apartments of one and two bedrooms with a club room for get-together parties.

Sublime Hotels and Suites is no doubt, a perfect place to be as it leaves customer with satisfactory and unforgettable experience following the exclusive treatments given to customers.

The highly rated hospitality with all rooms and apartments designed to suit customers comfort and relaxation is strategically located at No 2, Amudat Ajiun street, Royal View Estate, Ikota, Lagos side by side Zenith Bank.