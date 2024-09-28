Showmax Announces N100m Worth of Prizes for New Show, Style Magnate

Vanessa Obioha

A new fashion show, Style Magnate, is set to reward an emerging fashion designer N100 million worth of prizes when it premieres on October 4, 2924 on the streaming platform Showmax.

With new episodes every Friday. Style Magnate, a Showmax Nigerian original reality TV, is a fashion and design competition featuring 20 talented up-and-coming fashion designers who have been handpicked through a rigorous audition process. These designers will compete for a life-changing prize of N100 million worth of prizes, including a 10 million Naira cash prize, a three-month internship, a one-bedroom loft apartment, and the coveted title of The Style Magnate.

“Style Magnate was born out of a desire to showcase the raw talent and limitless creativity we have in Africa,” said the show’s executive producer, Abisola Omolade. “The idea was to create not just a competition, but a platform where designers can learn, grow, and thrive in an industry that’s constantly evolving.”

The designers will embark on a month-long journey that will end with one of them being crowned and receiving a life-changing opportunity to launch their career as a designer for the stars. Contestants will be pushed to their limits, taking on challenges that test their sketching, designing, and sewing skills, all under immense pressure and while racing against the clock.

“With Style Magnate, we’re allowing designers to showcase their creativity and passion to a wider audience,” said Executive Head of Content and Channels, West Africa, MultiChoice, Dr Busola Tejumola. “We’re proud to support emerging talent as these creatives work towards making their mark on the global fashion stage.”

Leading Style Magnate is Nigerian fashion designer and icon Mai Atafo, known for his award-winning designs and expertise. As the show’s Maestro, Atafo will be on hand to offer expertise, encouragement, and, of course, his signature tough love. Hosting the show is Joseph Benjamin, bringing his charisma and experience to the Bottega, with Yolanda Okereke, a renowned stylist and costume designer for film and television, who will serve as the Fashion Principal.