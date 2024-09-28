Olowola Appointed Asido Foundation Chair, to Lead Mental Health Push





Leading non-profit organisation committed to mental health advocacy,Asido Foundation has welcomed Meka Niyi Olowola as its new Chairperson.



With the new appointment, the company is poised to deepening mental health advocacy and transform mental health care in the country.



Olowola, a renowned branding expert and sustainability advocate assumes the critical leadership role, succeeding Alhaji Mashood Yusuf.



An experienced professional in public relations, advertising, and corporate social responsibility, Olowola has demonstrated deep commitment to mental health advocacy. He previously served as Vice Chairman of the Foundation.



In his remark, Olowola emphasised the importance of collective action in addressing Nigeria’s mental health challenges, citing alarming World Health Organisation statistics.



“With only 250 psychiatrists serving over 200 million Nigerians, we must tackle these critical issues head-on. As chairperson, I am dedicated to building upon the successful foundation laid by the outgoing Chairman and ensuring accessible, high-quality mental health services for all Nigerians,” he said.



Commenting, CEO and Founder of the Foundation, Dr. Jibril Abdulmalik said, “His leadership will be instrumental in our continued fight against stigma and efforts to provide mental health care to all Nigerians.



“Under Olowola’s leadership, the Asido Foundation aims to build on its successes, including championing the Mental Health Bill, signed into law in 2023, and ongoing projects such as the “Unashamed Campaign” and Project Hope”.



Other board members of the foundation included: Professor of Psychiatry at ABU Zaria,Taiwo I. Sheikh; Professor of Law, Cheluchi Onyemelukwe, University lecturer and physician, Dr. Omotola Abdulmalik and CMD of the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Maiduguri,Prof. Ibrahim W. Abdu.