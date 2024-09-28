Musawa in New York, Says Nigeria’s Creative Economy Poised for Global Impact

·Ministry moves to give national museums facelift

Agnes Ekebuike

The Minister of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, has showcased Nigeria’s thriving creative sector and its vast potential for global collaboration.

This was as she said that the Ministry of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy has launched a groundbreaking initiative to refurbish and revitalise six national museums across the country.

The minister announced this while addressing the US-Nigeria Council event on Wednesday and Thursday respectively, in New York, United States of America.

In a statement by her Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Nneka Ikem Anibeze, Musawa said Nigeria’s creative economy currently contributes $5.6 billion to the nation’s GDP, reflecting its rich heritage and vibrant spirit.

The minister highlighted initiatives like CLAP (Creative Leap Accelerator Programme) and CultuRise, which she said are aimed at amplifying Nigeria’s global presence in the creative industries.

She emphasised the importance of US-Nigeria collaboration in key areas, including knowledge exchange, infrastructure development, intellectual property protection, and joint promotions.

According to her, “One key area where we can deepen US-Nigeria collaboration is through knowledge exchange and capacity building. By establishing partnerships between our universities, training centres, and creative organisations, we can share best practices, develop innovative curricula, and equip our artistes with the skills they need to succeed in the global marketplace. Our CLAP initiative aims to drive these meaningful partnerships.”

To support the growth of Nigeria’s creative sector, the minister announced the establishment of the Creative Economy Development Fund (CEDF), a $500 million fund providing affordable financing to creative businesses and entrepreneurs.

“The CEDF $500 million fund will offer loans at concessionary interest rates, with a focus on supporting startups, small businesses, and underserved segments of the creative economy. The CEDF will also provide technical assistance and capacity building to help creative businesses become investment-ready and access markets. We invite our American partners to contribute to the CEDF and help unlock the vast potential of Nigeria’s creative talent.

“The potential for US-Nigeria collaboration in the creative industries is immense. Our roadmap and sector strategy provide a comprehensive framework to increase the sector’s GDP from $5.6 billion to $20 billion by 2027, drive government revenue, and position Nigeria as a leader in the global creative economy. By leveraging our shared strengths, we are creating a vibrant and sustainable creative economy that benefits both our nations.

“We are building bridges between our nations, fostering greater understanding and cooperation. Together, let us create a brighter future for our artists and our peoples,” the minister said.

Meanwhile, Musawa listed the six national museums across the country to be refurbished and revitalised to include the National Museums in Ilorin, Birnin Kebbi, Uyo, and Owerri.

Others are Gidan Makama Museum in Kano State and Zazzau Emirate Museum in Kaduna State.

The project, done in collaboration with the National Commission for Museums and Monuments, according to Musawa, aims to preserve Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage and make its historical treasures more accessible to the public.

The refurbishment programme set to begin in October 2024, according to the minister will focus on infrastructure upgrades, enhanced security systems, and improved exhibit spaces.

Adding, “By incorporating modern technologies and sustainable practices, the initiative seeks to create interactive and educational environments that celebrate Nigeria’s diverse cultural legacy.”

The minister noted that the significant project underscores the ministry’s commitment to preserving Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage and enhancing public access to the nation’s historical treasures.

“Our museums are custodians of Nigeria’s culture and history. This refurbishment project will not only preserve our heritage for future generations but also promote cultural tourism and education in Nigeria. We are committed to making our museums more accessible, engaging, and reflective of our rich artistic tradition in line with His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agendan and our ministry’s 8-Point Plan.”

According to Musawa, the project will engage local artisans, historians, and curators to ensure the upgraded monuments are culturally represented and historically accurate, noting that the initiative is expected to create numerous job opportunities within the cultural sector, supporting local economies and fostering nationwide appreciation for the arts.

“The ministry invites all stakeholders, including cultural organisations, educational institutions, and the general public to join hands in supporting the transformative project,” the minister concluded.

In his remarks, the Director General of the National Commission for Museums and Monuments, Olugbile Holloway, said that the renovation was to enable better storytelling of our museums and monuments.

“The renovation of our museums is a long overdue exercise and the NCMM appreciates the ministry’s strong support for this initiative. The NCMM intends not to only focus on infrastructure upgrades, but also better curation and better storytelling in our museums. The guest and user experience will also be revamped, and it is our hope that when people step into the new spaces, they are moved by what they see and they leave with much more knowledge about our rich cultural heritage.

This initiative represents a significant step toward safeguarding and enhancing Nigeria’s museums for generations to come, celebrating the country’s past while inspiring future creativity and innovation.