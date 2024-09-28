How Team Lagos Impressed in Asaba

2024 National Youths Games

A battle of the behemoths headlines this weekend’s Premier League action, as last season’s top two – Manchester City and Arsenal, scrap it out in what is already a top-of-the-table showdown.

The 2024 National Youths Games in Asaba, Delta State, has come and gone, but the remarkable campaign of Team Lagos as a state that parades the real age at a national showpiece designed for the U-15 athletes will be forever remembered as an entity that plays by the rules and encourages youths and sports development.

Lagos athletes stood out in their different sporting encounters, shattering records and staging indomitable displays. Prior to the road to Asaba 2024, Team Lagos dominated its counterparts in the South-west zonal elimination ball Games, picking 10 slots before an emphatic outing in Delta State, surpassing its records in the 7th edition.

One of the major highlights in Asaba is a record set in boxing tagged (4 over 4) meaning: scooping all the gold medals available, including where the hosts, Delta, featured pugilists.

Despite the fact that Lagos athletes fought gallantly with those that are older than them, yet they kept scooping medals and trouncing any state that came their way.

In Cycling, Isiaka Ibrahim staged a sensational display in the individual point race, defeating his archrivals from Delta and Bayelsa states, proving her mettle. Ibrahim won a gold medal in the point race.

The swimming team amassed a total of 10 medals; 4 gold, 4 silver and 2 bronze to finish second on the medals table for the keenly contested event.

It was another interesting outing in table tennis, where Rabiu Aishat contributed three medals in singles, doubles and mixed doubles events. She paired with Faisat Musbau to clinch a gold medal in the girls’ doubles; in mixed doubles with Hussein Adeoye, where they settled for bronze. Following Aishat’s doggedness and the ability to stage a comeback she overpowered Chineye Okafor from Abia State 3-2 (11-8,7-11,9-11,11-9,11-8) carting home another title in the girl’s cadet division. Completing the medal haul in the ping pong game to four, Balikis Ajasa secured bronze in the cadet girls singles.

Newly discovered athlete in shotput, David Akinade also made a podium finish, securing a gold medal with the best performance of 7.74 in the F42/44 shotput event.

Funmilayo Beauty Oyero, who was a debutant in the Games last year, performed excellently in this year’s, coasting home a medal. The 9-year-old golfer won a silver medal which signifies a significant improvement on her growth in the sport and opportunity provided by the state government.

Joshua Nicondemus, a budding wrestler proved his mettle on the wrestling mat. Nicondemus won a silver medal in the 52kg boy’s category.

Sunday Emmanuel contributed two bronze medals to the medal haul of Team Lagos in weightlifting 49kg after a successful lifting of 111kg in snatch and clean and jerk.

The state of the aquatic splendour’s impressive performance this year was remarkable, surpassing the previous edition after recording 26 gold,19 silver and 24 bronze medals. Lagos finished second in the last edition with 21 gold,19 silver and 21 bronze medals.

The overall performances of the Lagos athletes in Asaba-2024 is testament to the developmental programmes embarked by the state in creating an avenue for youths to showcase their God-given talents. The administration of Babajide Sanwo-Olu has invested hugely in sports and infrastructural development taking sports to the grassroots level; allowing student-athletes to feature at the national developmental championships.