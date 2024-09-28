Hijack ‘93, Love is Blind Season 7, Other Titles on Netflix October

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

The month of October promises to be exciting on Netflix, packed with a variety of genres to suit every taste. From intense dramas to heartfelt romances, viewers can look forward to a captivating selection of new titles.

One of such titles is Hijack ‘93, which will take you on a poignant journey on October 25th. This film tells the story of four men who hijacked an airplane, leveraging passengers onboard in the name of social change, revisiting the 1993 plane hijack in Nigeria, sparked by the annulment of election results during the military-backed government.

Viewers will see familiar faces such as Bob Manuel, John Dumelo, Sharon Ooja, Nancy Isime, Jemima Osunde, and Efa Iwara, alongside talented newcomers Adam Garba, Allison Emmanuel, Oluwaseyi Akinola, and Nnamdi Agbo, who portray the hijackers.

Produced by the acclaimed Rogers Ofime and Agozie Ugwu, with Robert O. Peters directing, Hijack ‘93 aims to continue the legacy of previous hits like Blood Vessel, Glamour Girls, and Living In Bondage: Breaking Free.

On the 2nd, through to 7th and 9th, episodes 1-6 of the seventh season of Love is Blind and Episodes 7-9 will premiere. Episodes 10-11 will be out on the 16th and episode 12, on the 23rd. This season, a new group of singles enters the pods, ready to abandon superficial judgments and face possible heartbreak to find true love and lasting commitments.

Also, enjoy the latest addition to the Love is Blind franchise, Love is Blind, Habibi on the 10th with celebrity couple22 Elham Ali and Khaled Saqr as the hosts of this social experiment, where Arab singles connect and commit to marriage — before meeting face-to-face.

Trouble, a movie about a clumsy electronics salesman faces police corruption and criminal conspiracies in an attempt to prove his innocence after being wrongfully convicted of murder premieres on the 3rd of October.

Same day, the family can relax and watch the Bad Guys: Haunted Heist. Here, the crafty Bad Guys crew embarks on a high-stakes Halloween heist to swipe a priceless amulet from a spooky mansion. What could go wrong?

Enjoy some laughs with Ali Wong: Single Lady on the 8th. After a whirlwind couple of years, Ali Wong returns to the stage to dish on the highs, lows, and surprises of dating post-divorce.

On the 10th, Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft hits the service. Here, fearless adventurer Lara Croft confronts her traumatic past while unraveling an ancient mystery after being thrust into a high-stakes chase around the world.

The fun continues on the 11th with Uprising, a story about two friends who grew up together in the Joseon Dynasty, — one the master and one the servant — reunite post-war as enemies on opposing sides.

Also on the 11th, watch Inside Life: Season 1 A Desperate Man, a devoted sister, an Ambitious Woman: In a Lagos jail, the intersecting backstories of prisoners reveal the city’s darkest secrets.

Check out That Kind of Love same day. Here, a cynical man challenges a dating coach to play matchmaker for him. But true love may be closer than he thinks.

Love comedy? Then check out Comedy Revenge on the 15th. Hosted by legendary comedian Lee Kyeong-kyu, 18 comedy powerhouses compete in an all-out battle of hilarity once again.

On the 16th, check out Ancient Apocalypse: The Americas where Graham Hancock explores the Americas in search of a prehistoric society whose ancient knowledge has been passed down and spread across the continents.

In Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance, out on the 17th. In this series, 11 months into the One Year War in U.C.0079, top Zaku II pilot Captain Solari faces the Earth Federation’s new lethal weapon: the mobile suit Gundam.

Hide original message

Fans of The Lincoln Lawyer have a new season, out on the 17th to be excited about. In Season 3, Mickey takes on a personal and potentially dangerous case when he defends the person accused of murdering Gloria Dayton, his friend and former client.

Under Parallel Skies, a troubled young man and a hotel receptionist strike up a tense friendship that slowly turns passionate as he scours Hong Kong for his missing mother, showing on the 25th.