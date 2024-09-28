  • Saturday, 28th September, 2024

FG Declares Tuesday Public Holiday for Independence Day Celebration

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Federal Government has declared Tuesday, October 1, 2024, as a public holiday to celebrate the nation’s 64th Independence Day.

The Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, congratulated Nigerians at home and abroad on this occasion .

Tunji-Ojo commended the patient and hardworking Nigerian men and women, stating that their sacrifices will not be in vain.

The minister, while aligning himself with the theme for the anniversary, reiterated the need for Nigerians to reflect on the labour of our heroes past and be inspired for the tasks ahead, realizing that a Nigeria of our dream can only be built when we unite.

Tunji-Ojo, while wishing Nigerians a Happy Independence Day Anniversary, urged them to continue to be steadfast in nation-building.

