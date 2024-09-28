BBNaija S9: Evictions, Love Triangles, Kellyrae’s Rise Dominate ‘The Buzz’

Vanessa Obioha

Toke Makinwa and her guests had much to discuss on the ninth episode of Showmax’s BBNaija: The Buzz. With the dramatic exits of Shaun, TJay, and Handi, the conversation with actress and media personality Constance Owoyomi, and the spirited Cassandra, centred around the evictions, standout strategies, and the brewing love triangles in the house.

Constance was quick to point out her surprise at Handi’s exit, noting, “I thought people would save the twins,” while Cassandra cheekily responded, “your baby,” stirring laughter from the group. The debate raged on, with Toke agreeing that Wanni is a strong contender, admitting, “I would never have thought Shaun would leave before Onyeka.” Toke also addressed fans blaming her for Shaun’s downfall, clarifying, “I just said I liked the boy.”

The trio also discussed Kellyrae’s seemingly winning strategy as his triumph in the Head of House challenge secured him a spot in the finale.

“No one can predict the way the show will go by the changes in the house,” Constance remarked, referencing Kellyrae’s growing influence. Escaping nomination, Sooj became the second finalist, setting the stage for a nail-biting finish.

The Mbadiwe twins also remained a hot topic, with fans and panellists wondering how they’ve managed to stay in the game. Cassandra argued, “They’ve been lucky,” while Constance stated, “Their fans can’t keep them in much longer.” The panel agreed the twins’ laid-back approach might finally be catching up to them.

From alliances to relationships, The Buzz took a deep dive into the turbulent romantic entanglements inside the house. Topher and Anita’s constant bickering, Wanni’s sly manoeuvres, and Kellyrae’s budding tension with Shaun were all hot topics. Cassandra joked that Wanni “reads meaning into everything,” hinting that her relationship with Kellyrae might be in jeopardy now that her twin sister is out of the game and Kellyrae is now Head of House.

The conversation shifted to Nelly and Sooj’s complicated dynamic. With Sooj touching another woman, Toke speculated that Nelly senses Sooj’s interest in Victoria. Constance chimed in, stating, “He does like Victoria,” and the panellists agreed that if the tables were turned, Sooj’s reaction would’ve been very different. The group reached a consensus that the couples relationship wouldn’t last outside the house, with Constance adding, “He’s drained. She’s stressing the boy.”

The panel wrapped up the episode with predictions on who could emerge as the season’s winner. Constance cast her vote for Wanni or Ozee, pointing to their strong fan bases. Kassandra, however, leaned towards Kellyrae, hinting that his recent win might boost his odds. Toke, ever the diplomat, suggested that Wanni might snag second place but couldn’t commit to a definitive winner.