Àjoko Silva: A Beacon of Loyalty, Grace, and Resilience

Femi Akintunde-Johnson

TAs Joke Silva celebrates her 63rd birthday tomorrow (Sunday, 29 September, 2024), the world once again turns its gaze to a woman whose life and career have exemplified not only artistic excellence but also an extraordinary commitment to love, loyalty, and perseverance. Silva, an iconic Nigerian actress, media entrepreneur, director, and producer, has been a stalwart in both the entertainment industry and her personal life, standing as a shining example of resilience and grace, particularly in her devotion to her ailing husband, Olu Jacobs.

Born into an era when the arts were not the most traditional path for women in Nigeria, Joke Silva has carved a niche for herself through sheer talent and determination. From her early days as a student at the Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art in London to the University of Lagos, Silva always had a keen sense for performance, leading her to be one of the most respected and sought-after actresses in Nigeria. Her ascent in the Nigerian entertainment industry, which began in the 1980s, has seen her star in numerous iconic productions, from Mirror in the Sun to Owurọ L’ọjọ, Violated and Women’s Cot, to more recent titles like Citation, Chief Daddy 1&2, Over the Bridge and Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti.

But Joke Silva’s legacy is not only defined by the numerous accolades and awards she has accumulated over the years. It is also found in her deep humanity and compassion, most poignantly showcased in her relationship with her husband, the legendary actor Olu Jacobs. Married since 1985, their love story has weathered the storms of time, illness, and rumor with remarkable fortitude. Jacobs, himself a towering figure in African cinema, has been battling a condition known as ‘Dementia with Lewy Bodies’, which Silva publicly revealed in 2021. The disease, which affects memory and cognitive function, has been a significant challenge for their family. Yet, in the face of such hardship, Joke Silva remains steadfast in her care, love, and support for her husband, serving as a beacon of hope and resilience.

The couple’s bond has always been admired, but in recent years, it has become a powerful testament to the endurance of love. Joke Silva has been open about the toll Jacobs’ illness has taken on both of them, speaking candidly about moments of grief and longing for the man she once knew in full health. “We have gone through some times and situations recently that I wish I had the old you (Olu) here so I don’t battle these times on my own,” she shared in a 2021 interview, reflecting on her husband’s condition. Yet, through it all, she maintains a profound sense of gratitude for the moments of clarity they still share, choosing to celebrate life’s small joys amid the challenges.

Her grace in handling this deeply personal battle has not gone unnoticed. She has become a symbol of loyalty and perseverance, a woman who has shown that glamour and substance are not mutually exclusive. While managing her husband’s health, Silva continues to excel professionally. As the Vice Chairman of the Lufodo Group, a company she co-founded with Jacobs, Silva remains deeply involved in the business of storytelling through stage, film, and education. Her role as the Director of Studies at the Lufodo Academy, which offers training in dramatic arts, reflects her enduring commitment to nurturing the next generation of Nigerian performers.

Moreover, her influence extends beyond the screen and stage. Joke Silva’s impact on Nigerian culture and society is profound, particularly in her advocacy for women and the arts. Her public stand against rumors of her husband’s death, which circulated several times in the last few years, showcases her strength and dignity. With characteristic grace, Silva has managed to quash these falsehoods while continuing to protect her family’s privacy and honour.

In many ways, Joke Silva’s journey is one of quiet strength, of a woman who balances the demands of her profession with an unshakeable devotion to her family. Even in the face of immense personal challenges, she continues to find joy in life, sharing her trademark smile with those around her. Her story is not just about surviving but thriving amidst adversity, embodying a rare combination of grace, strength, and compassion that few can match.

As she turns 63 tomorrow, Joke Silva stands as a signpost of what it means to live a life of purpose, love, and unyielding loyalty. Whether on stage or behind the scenes, she continues to inspire through her work, her heart, and her unrelenting devotion to her beloved Olu Jacobs. In her, we see not only the triumph of an artist but also the resilience of a woman deeply committed to the ones she loves. Happy birthday… Enjoy the moment.

KSA@78: Celebration of Musical Majesty

Last Sunday, 22 September, 2024, the legendary King Sunny Ade (KSA) celebrated his 78th birthday – a monumental milestone that not only honours his longevity but also reaffirms his unshakable influence on global music. Born Sunday Anthony Ishola Adeniyi Adegeye, KSA has been a torchbearer of Nigerian music for over six decades, cementing his legacy as the pioneer of juju music’s international ascent. His sound – a sublime fusion of rich Yoruba cultural rhythms and modern innovation – has garnered worldwide acclaim, earning him the well-deserved title of “King of World Beats”.

KSA’s musical journey is a tapestry woven with groundbreaking creativity and cultural pride. From his early days as a fragile local star in Lagos to the global stage, where he introduced audiences to the hypnotic allure of juju music, KSA’s sound is a masterclass in rhythmic sophistication. He effortlessly blends traditional African percussion with elements of Western instrumentation, particularly his revolutionary use of pedal steel guitars and synthesizers. These elements, combined with his velvety vocal delivery and captivating live performances, have made his music a universal language that transcends borders and generations.

Even at 78, the maestro’s relevance is undiminished. His humility, poise, and unwavering dedication to his craft have earned him not only legions of fans but also multiple Grammy nominations – an unprecedented feat for a Nigerian artist of his era. KSA remains a global ambassador for African music, with a legacy that echoes through every note and beat, influencing musicians from all corners of the world. His ability to evolve while staying true to the essence of juju music has made him an enduring icon.

As fans across the globe honour this monumental occasion, we celebrate a man whose music continues to inspire joy, introspection, and cultural pride. King Sunny Ade has not only gifted us with an extraordinary body of work but also with an enduring spirit of musical brilliance that will outlive generations. At 78, his artistry and influence show no signs of slowing down, a testament to his timeless genius.

Here’s to many more years of good health, creativity, and the boundless joy that only King Sunny Ade can provide!