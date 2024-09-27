You Earned Your Victory, Give Priority to Edo Devt, Tinubu Admonishes Okpebholo

•Pledges FG’s full support

•Lauds INEC, security agencies for ensuring hitch-free poll

•Ganduje: APC’s next focus is securing victory in Ondo, Anambra guber polls

•Okpebholo: I expect Ighodalo to congratulate me

•Ighodalo: I’m confident I’ll win at tribunal

•ActionAid seeks prosecution of those involved in electoral fraud

Deji Elumoye, Michael Olugbode and Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, told Edo State Governor-elect, Senator Monday Okpebholo, that having earned his victory, he must prioritise the development of his state.

Tinubu assured Okpebholo of the full support of both the federal government and the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF).

The president gave the advice at State House, Abuja, at a meeting with the leadership of his All Progressives Congress (APC), where Okpebholo and his deputy, Hon. Dennis Idahosa, presented their certificates of return.

Tinubu emphasised the importance of good governance and delivering results to the people of Edo State.

He stated, “Governor-elect, you can now face the task of development. We are here to work with you. You have seen the progressive governors of APC. They are truly progressive. Work with them. Learn the ropes, and I believe you are up to the task.”

While acknowledging the challenges of democracy, particularly in emerging economies like Nigeria, the president said, ”You have earned the victory. Democracy is difficult, particularly in emerging democracies and economies like ours.

“If you hear complaints from places like America, you know how difficult it is to navigate democracy. But it remains the best form of government.”

He congratulated Okpebholo and his deputy and described them as a ”good symbol of people ordained by God to work together.

”You started as rivals and ended up as partners. You are a symbol of good understanding in politics; the man at our party’s helm has been through it before.

”In Kano, he was a front runner, became a second runner, and became a deputy before he eventually became a governor”.

The president acknowledged the role played by former Edo State governor, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, the progressive governors and the APC leadership in the success of the governorship election in Edo.

He stated, “I saw Adams Oshiomhole radiating in joy. Sincerely, the governors showed up in Edo, they impressed me. They defended the party. They worked hard for the party.”

Tinubu also commended INEC and the security agencies for ensuring a peaceful and organised election, with no reports of violence or disturbances.

He said, ”I must thank the security agencies. There was no bloodshed, no riot, people voted and went back to their houses in peace, and the fears dissipated instantly.”

The president urged the party leadership and membership to remain united and focused on achieving the Renewed Hope Agenda.

He said, “Never mind the noisemakers. I do a lot of statistical sampling and results. When you hear politicians saying ‘all politics is local’, you must respect that notion.

”When you see the stability in the Edo North senatorial district, we see a man that won the central senatorial district and a candidate who has won a seat in the south senatorial district; we did a match – which turned out to be a winning match.”

Tinubu also commented on the heavy downpour on Election Day in Edo and the electorate’s commitment to voting in the rain without umbrellas.

“It is a very punching illustration,” the president said, referring to remarks made by the national chairman of APC, Senator Abdullahi Ganduje, about the election day rains in Edo State.

Earlier, Ganduje commended the leadership and support of the president, the governors, and all stakeholders.

He said, “On the day of the election, there was an exciting scenario: it was raining heavily, yet people came out to vote without using an umbrella. Your Excellency, the people were convinced that our party is the party to be voted for, and we won the election.”

The APC chairman stated that the party’s next focus was securing victories in the forthcoming governorship elections in Ondo and Anambra states.

Ganduje said, “The election in Anambra is part of our programme. Political de-marginalisation of South-east geopolitical zone. Having only two states in the South-east as APC is too small for us. We need more states from the South-east geo-political zone.”

Speaking with newsmen after the meeting with the president, Okpebholo said he was expecting a congratulatory message from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), especially its candidate, Asue Ighodalo, who lost to him.

Okpebholo urged the opponents to accept the outcome of the election and proceed to congratulate him on the resounding victory.

“If I had lost I would have borne it, and I would have, by now, congratulated the winner. So, I’m expecting them to congratulate me,” he said.

Okpebholo, who received his certificate of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) before visiting the State House to meet with the president, said he would be a servant-leader to the people of Edo State.

The governor-elect, who also extended a hand of fellowship to his opponents, said, “I am coming as a servant to serve Edo people, which is what is required of me, and that is exactly what I am going to do.”

He stressed that he was ready to work with the opposition and accommodate only quality and useful ideas to raise the bar of governance and development in the state.

Okpebholo stated, “Very soon, you will see a lot of development coming up in Edo.

“We are going to employ teachers. We are going to renovate our schools… a lot will be happening over time. So, with time, you recognise that a new dawn has happened.

“If they have an idea that is beautiful, that is acceptable by the people, then why not? My door is open to everybody.”

Oshiomhole said Edo had now been blessed with a governor they could relate to easily.

Oshiomhole, also a former National Chairman of APC, pointed out that governance was not necessarily building roads and schools but about a leadership that was compassionate and listened to the feelings of the people.

He said, “Only God can confer power. Man can make all the effort. If God chooses not to crown it, it will be in vain. So, politicians campaign in vain, unless God campaigns for you.

“And I think that is our case, and I am excited not only for the fact that we have reclaimed Edo State, almost in the same manner that we reclaimed it from PDP in 2007, before Obaseki took it away back from us.

“My joy is the fact that Edo people will now have a governor that they can hug, they can touch, they can feel, and the governor that will open the doors.

“Edo State people now have a governor that will not send pregnant women to jail on account of N20,000 fine by a mobile court and who might end up delivering inside prison.”

Speaking earlier after receiving his Certificate of Return presented by INEC National Commissioner in charge of Edo, Professor Rhoda Gumus, at the national headquarters of the commission, Okpebholo said he would work for the people of the state, while also thanking the people for giving them their mandate.

The event had in attendance Ganduje and members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of APC.

Other dignitaries were Philip Shaibu, Senator Matthew Uroghide, Gen. Cecil Esekhaigbe (retd), Senator Francis Alimikhena, Hon. Ogbeide Ihama, Hon. Omosede Igbinedion, and Blessing Agbonmhere, among others.

Ighodalo: I’m Confident I’ll Win at Tribunal

Meanwhile, governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the contoversial election, Asue Ighodalo, has said he was confident of winning his case at the Election Petitions Tribunal.

Ighodalo lost to Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) by a vote margin of 44,393 votes in akeenly contested governorship election on September 21.

While he polled 247,274 votes, Okpebholo garnered 291,667 votes. Olumide Akpata, the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), came a distant third with 22,763 votes.

Speaking on Channels Television’s last night, Ighodalo said the election that produced Okpebholo as governor-elect was not free and fair.

He explained that his legal team has identified over 150 polling units that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) was not deployed.

“There is a lot of data, information, evidence that we have. We are fully confident that going through the tribunal, we will win the case.

“We will regain our mandate and we are clear without any doubt that we are the winners of the election last Saturday,” he stated.

During the show, the PDP candidate accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and police operatives of subverting the will of Edo people.

According to Ighodalo, Edo people overwhelmingly voted for him and his party in last Saturday’s election.

He alleged that the APC ruled the election in collaboration with electoral officials.

“We didn’t rig. When APC and INEC saw that APC was losing woefully, they then subverted the electoral laws and the guidelines.

“Collations are done at the polling units and then you go to the ward and then the local government collation centre and then the state. There was a jump, from ward straight to the state,” Ighodalo stated.

ActionAid Nigeria Calls for Prosecution of Those Involved in Electoral Fraud in Edo

ActionAid Nigeria called for the prosecution of those involved in electoral fraud in the just concluded governorship election in Edo State.

A statement by ActionAid’s Country Director, Andrew Mamedu, said, “It is important that those responsible for undermining the will of the people were held accountable.

“The government must be unequivocally reminded that its foremost duty was to serve the interests of the citizens, not to facilitate or condone actions that silence their voices.

“For over 15 years, ActionAid Nigeria has been consistent in her work around electoral processes in Nigeria, including observing elections in the 36 states and FCT.

“Although not physically present to observe the just concluded Edo State governorship election, we stand firmly in solidarity with our fellow civil society organisations and partners who have reported significant irregularities throughout the electoral process.

“This election has been marred by serious allegations of manipulation and rigging, as thoroughly documented by multiple civil society groups within the state.

“Disturbing accounts of disruptions at collation centres, including intimidation of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials and attempts to manipulate results contrary to established electoral provisions, have raised profound concerns about the integrity of the electoral process.”