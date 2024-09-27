‘YE! An Afrobeats Musical’ Debuts in Lagos

Mary Nnah

The highly anticipated “YE! An Afrobeats Musical” is set to make its grand debut in Lagos from December 27 to 29, 2024, at the prestigious MUSON Centre. Blending the infectious rhythms of Afrobeats with the electrifying energy of Broadway-style theatre, “YE!” promises to deliver an unforgettable cultural experience that highlights the vibrancy and dynamism of Lagos.

YE! tells the compelling story of two young talents, Jemi, a gifted musician, and Rire, a passionate fashion designer, as they chase their dreams on a national talent show. Set against the vibrant backdrop of Lagos, the musical explores the pressures of family expectations, self-discovery, and the pursuit of authenticity.

The show celebrates the unstoppable force of Afrobeats, with music that features both original compositions and classic hits, paying tribute to legends of the genre while embracing the new wave of artists.

The production, under the direction of Kelvinmary Ndukwe, promises to be a captivating fusion of music, dance, and storytelling, showcasing the universal themes of ambition, love, and resilience. The music is directed by acclaimed composer Kehinde Oretimehim, who has also created original pieces for the show.

The dynamic choreography is crafted by Uche Onah, bringing the heartbeat of Afrobeats to the stage through movement that captures both tradition and modernity.

“We are excited to bring this uniquely Nigerian story to life with the universal language of music and theatre,” said Tai Ajayi, Executive Producer and Founder of Vibra Company.

“Lagos is a city that thrives on culture and creativity, and YE! is our love letter to Afrobeats, celebrating the sounds and stories that have put Nigerian music on the global map”, Ajayi noted further.

The Event slated dates is on December 27 – 29, 2024 which will take place at MUSON Centre, Lagos and Tickets available soon at website of the company. Vibra Company is an aggregator theatre company that collaborates with talented directors, artists, and creatives to bring captivating stories to life on stage. From intimate performances to large-scale productions, Vibra curates and showcases diverse theatrical experiences that go beyond mere entertainment.

“Our shows are designed to inspire, uplift, and create lasting memories, reflecting the vibrant culture and creativity of our collaborators. At Vibra, we believe in the power of live theatre to connect, resonate, and leave a lasting impact on our audiences’, Ajayi added.