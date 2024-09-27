Tinubu Appoints Six New Executive Directors for NTA

* Re-appoints Ayo Adewuyi as ED, News

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has appointed seven executive directors for the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

Of the seven, Ayo Adewuyi was reappointed Executive Director, News.

According to a release issued on Friday by the Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the six new Executive Directors include Ibrahim Aliyu, Special Duties; Malam Muhammed Fatuhu Mustapha, Administration and Training;

Mrs Apinke Effiong (Finance) and an expert in financial marketing with treasury, management accounting and reporting skills;

Mrs Tari Taylaur (Programme) and an audio/visual creator, producer and showrunner; Mr Sadique Musa Omeiza (Engineering) and Mrs Oluwakemi Fashina (Marketing), who is an integrated marketing communications professional and chartered marketer.