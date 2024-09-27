Otuaro Promises Involvement of more Women in N’ Delta Peace Process 

The Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Dr. Dennis Otuaro, has promised involvement of more women in the Niger Delta peace process.

He said that his administration will ensure the inclusion of more Niger Delta women in the implementation of the PAP mandate.

Otuaro also stated that the women folk of the region would be an integral part of the consultation process initiated by the PAP Office for its peace-building efforts to foster sustainable peace, stability and economic growth in the area.

The PAP boss spoke while addressing the Niger Delta women at a meeting in Warri, Delta State with the theme, ‘Niger Delta Women Empowerment: A Panacea for Peace, Stability and Economic Growth in The Region.’

The meeting was part of an expanded Niger Delta stakeholders’ engagement by the PAP office with traditional rulers, opinion leaders, women groups and youth bodies, leaders and members of the various Phases, among others.

Among the women in attendance were frontline activist and former spokesperson for the Ijaw Republican Assembly, AnnKio Briggs; CNN African Journalist of the Year award winner, Ibiba Don-Pedro; President of Ijaw Women Connect, Rosemary Naigba-Oduone; first national women leader of Ijaw Youth Council, Rosebella Jackson; and second national women leader of IYC, Dr Lolo Fubara Sax-Hailsham.

Others included Philomena Onokpuvie, Primrose Kpokposei, Dr Beauty Agbaiboror, Madam Godfrey Bebenimibo, Caroline Ene, Vero Smooth, Ghana Pondi, Tonbra Kilopirite, Beauty Warizowei, among others.

A press statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr Igoniko Oduma, yesterday quoted Otuaro as saying that the women folk deserved more inclusion because many female activists and youths actively participated in the Niger Delta struggle.

He added that several of the female youths also suffered great personal losses while the women folk alongside their communities became first casualties in the attendant conflicts resulting from the agitation.

He said President Bola Tinubu takes women empowerment seriously and has endorsed the PAP’s office’s measures to support girl-child learning and Niger Delta women to enhance their small and medium scale businesses to boost economic growth and peace in the region.

Otuaro said: “Under my leadership, there will be more inclusion and consultation of women in our formal education scholarship and vocational training schemes, as well as peace-building initiatives.

“Our women and mothers were the first casualties in the course of the struggle. They were the backbone of the struggle, and they will continue to be. Therefore, they deserve economic empowerment and support.

“Mr President desires that Niger Delta women should be economically empowered. He believes that when you empower women, the home front will be strong, the society will be better and there will be sustainable peace.

“So far in the formal education aspect, the office deployed 780 women to universities abroad, and 2, 781 females in local universities. In vocational training, we have trained about 1,389 women while 1,208 women have benefited from post-training empowerment. We will continue to do more for our female folk.”

On their part, the women commended the PAP administrator for hosting the female folk of the Niger Delta to a maiden meeting and pledged that they would not take part in any protest designed to disrupt the prevailing peace in the country and indeed the region.

They also thanked Tinubu for the appointment of Otuaro, saying they would continue to cooperate with the president’s administration and also support the PAP boss to succeed.