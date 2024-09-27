Osun Goes after Segilola over Tax Evasion, Pollution, Shareholding, Others

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Osun State Government yesterday raised serious concerns about the operations of the Segilola Gold Project managed by subsidiaries of Thor Explorations Limited, a UK-based company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

According to Prof. Lukman Jimoda, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Mining and Mineral Resources, the state investigation revealed various unethical business practices, including alleged tax evasion, use of proxies, and failure to comply with environmental rules and regulations.

The companies involved such as SINIC Engineering, ATF Consulting, Monurent Nigeria, and others are reportedly engaged in outsourcing employment, and operations to undisclosed third parties without proper documentation or environmental compliance.

Prof. Jimoda highlighted that the federal constitution places environmental oversight under the concurrent list, allowing the state to assess companies’ operations for economic and environmental impacts.

He emphasised that the Segilola project, despite its significant production since 2019, has resisted complying with extant laws like the Personal Income Tax Act (PITA) and the Company Income Tax Act (CITA) which govern tax levies.

He also expressed concerns over pollution, including particulate emissions and possible acid drains from waste rocks, which pose serious environmental risks to the state.

The state government is therefore demanding the payment of accrued taxes and environmental development levies, as well as proper documentation for all involved parties.

The Special Adviser stressed that Osun State has not received its due revenue from the Segilola project for over three years, despite its bankable gold production since 2019.

“The government is prepared to take necessary actions to ensure compliance and safeguard the state’s environmental and economic interests”, the Special Adviser noted.

Also speaking, the Financial Consultant to the Office of Mining and Mineral Resources, Dr. Wale Bolorunduro, while presenting his report, said the allegations against Thor Explorations Limited and its subsidiaries mark a significant moment for Osun State, as the government seeks to reclaim its financial rights and ensure compliance with tax regulations.

Bolorunduro highlighted the state’s concern over the company’s alleged tax evasion and failure to comply with legal requirements, which could have severe financial implications for Osun.

His detailed statement paints a picture of a company attempting to sidestep its fiscal responsibilities, with far-reaching consequences for the state’s revenue.

According to him, “The refusal to remit taxes from both direct employees and service providers, as well as the evasion of other financial obligations, highlights a deeper issue of corporate governance and transparency.

“Particularly troubling is the claim that Osun State’s interests in Tropical Mines Limited were strategically diminished without due financial compensation, raising questions about the fairness of the company’s practices in Nigeria versus its compliance with international standards in the UK and Canada, where it is publicly listed.”

The state Governor, Ademola Adeleke’s administration has emphasised the need for due payments to be made, while also ensuring that business operations continue smoothly. This balanced approach underscores the state’s willingness to foster investment, but not at the expense of its fiscal health or integrity.

Responding to the allegations that the Adeleke Dynasty is involved in the management of the Segilola Gold Project, the state Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Oluomo Kolapo Alimi, denied the report, noting that those holding a stake or the other in the gold firm areas shortchanged the Osun State Government.