Of Diversity and Unity

BY ERIC TENIOLA

A serving Minister was quoted as saying, that the crisis in the country is being sponsored by those who wish to share power with the President. To me, there is nothing wrong with power sharing. It is only in a country like our own that it is a sin to lose an election. Much as it is wrong for the opposition to want to destroy the country because they are not in government, there is nothing bad in accommodating them in the government.

A coalition government is in no position an inferior government nor illegitimate. Power sharing is good for democracy. It helps to reduce the possibility of conflict between social groups. Power sharing makes people dependent and responsible. It is essential to avoid violent conflicts, tyranny of the majority and ensure political stability. Democratic rule and power sharing have close links. Power sharing is an integral component of the spirit of democratic rule. It is highly applicable in a diverse society as ours. Let’s face it, a united Nigeria is still a dream. Ethnicity is still the rule here, and if power sharing will help bring about progress and unity, let’s adopt it. Monopoly of power by group, a tribe, a political party, will lead to envy hatred, disunity and jealousy, no matter how that party got to power, even if they bought their way to power.

In some countries it is called coalition. In the first Republic we called it alliance, in the second Republic we called it accord.

In his inaugural address on May 29 last year, President Bola Tinubu GCFR, declared, “Today, Fate and Destiny join together to place the torch of human progress in our very hands. We dare not let it slip.

We lift high this torch so that it might shine on every household and in every heart that calls itself Nigerian. We hold this beam aloft because it lights our path with compassion, brotherhood, and peace. May this great light never EXTINGUISH.

Our administration shall govern on your behalf but never rule over you. We shall consult and dialogue but never dictate. We shall reach out to all but never put down a single person for holding views contrary to our own.

We are here to further mend and heal this nation, not tear and injure it.

In this vein, may I offer a few comments regarding the election that brought us to this juncture. It was a hard-fought contest. And it was also fairly won. Since the advent of the Fourth Republic, Nigeria has not held an election of better quality.

The outcome reflected the will of the people. However, my victory does not render me any more Nigerian than my opponents. Nor does it render them any less patriotic.

They shall forever be my fellow compatriots. And I will treat them as such. They represent important constituencies and concerns that wisdom dare not ignore”.

I remember in the first republic that there was an alliance between National Council of Nigeria and the Cameroons (NCNC) AND ACTION GROUP. There was also an alliance between Northern People’s Congress (NPC) and Chief Ladoke Akintola’s Nigerian National Democratic Party (NNDP).

While at Olofin Anglican Grammar School in Idanre in Ondo state in 1964, I remember the first time I saw Chief Obafemi Awolowo’s wife, Chief Hannah Dideolu Awolowo (25 November 1915 – 19 September 2015) was when she came to Idanre, my hometown, in company of Chief Michael Okpara (NCNC), the then Premier of the Eastern Region, for a political rally. Their alliance then was called United Progressive Grand Alliance (UPGA).

The alliance between NPC and NNDP, transformed into what was known then as the NNA. That alliance produced the following as Ministers on March 31, 1965. They were Mr. M.T. Mbu(Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence, Navy), Alhaji Nuhu Bamali (Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs), Mr. Jaja Nwachukwu (Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance, Alhaji Usman Maitambari( Minister of State, Transport), Alhaji Ibrahim Tako) Minister of State, Defence, Army), Alhaji Hashim Adaji(Minister of State, Works), Mr. T.E. Orodi (Minister of State, Lagos Affairs), Chief H.O. Davies (Minister of State, Industries), Chief A. Akerele( Minister of State, Information), Alhaji Abdul Rasaq(Minister of State, Transport) and Mr. D. Ibekwe, Minister of State, External Affairs).

Others were Alhaji Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa (Prime Minister and External Affairs), Alhaji Muhammadu Ribadu (Defence), Chief Festus Okotie-Eboh(Finance), Alhaji Shehu Shagari(Internal Affairs), Alhaji Mahammadu Inuwa Wada(Works), Alhaji Zanna Bukar Dipcharima(Transport), Mr. Raymond Njoku(Communications), Dr. Kingsley O. Mbadiwe(Trade), Mr. Jaja Wachukwu (Aviation), Chief Adeniran Ogunsanya (Housing and Surveys), Chief A.M.A. Akinloye (Industries), Chief Ayo Rosiji(Information), Mr. R.A. Akinjide(Education), Mr. Adeleke Adedoyin(Labour), Mr. Alade Lamuye (Natural Resources and Research), Alhaji Yusufu Maitama Sule 9Mines and Power, Alhaji Waziri A. Ibrahim(Economic Development), Dr. T.O. Elias (Attorney-General and Justice), Dr. M.A. Majekodunmi(Health) and Chief J.C. Obande (Establishments).

Still fresh in memory was the NPN-NPP accord under a Presidential System of Government.

On August 9, 1979 the then Chief Justice of the Federation, Sir Darnley Arthur Alexander (28 January 1920-10 February 1989) GCON, who was born in Castries, Saint Lucia in the Caribbean but came to Nigeria in 1957, on the invitation of the Premier of the Western Region, Chief Obafemi Awolowo GCFR, constituted elections tribunals that would give judgments on various petitions that may arise on the Senate, House of Representatives, Gubernatorial and State Assembly elections. He acted on the electoral decree 1977. The tribunals were for Imo, Gongola, Lagos and Kaduna zones.

For Imo zone, Justice Alexander named Honourable Justices A. A. Adeoba(chairman), F.I. E. Ukattuh and A.A. Ononuju as members. For Gongola zone Honourable Justices D.E.Y. Aghahowa (Chairman), M.U. Anisiobi and Alhaji Garba Alfa Tarfan as members while for Lagos zone Honourable Justices A. Allagoa, A. Desalu and A. O. Ejiwunmi were named. Kaduna zone included Honurable Justice S.E.J. Ecoma(Chairman), honourable Alhaji Bashir Sambo and Mr. S. A. Ibiyeye as members.

On the same day of August 9, 1979, Justice Alexander constituted the election tribunal on the Presidential election. Members of the tribunal were Justice Boonyamin Oladiran Kazeem (Chairman) while Justice A.I. Aseme and Justice A.B. Wali were members.

Justice Kazeem was born in Lagos on August 29, 1922. He had his education at the Government School, Lagos, Christ Missionary Society Grammar School, Lagos and the University of London, England. He was called to the Bar and as clerk, 1942-1950, crown counsel, 1954-1959, senior crown counsel, 1959-1961, principal crown counsel, 1961-1963, legal adviser, 1963-1964, deputy solicitor-general, 1964-1965, solicitor-general general and permanent secretary, 1965-1967, judge High Court, Lagos, 1967-1976, appointed judge, Federal Court of Appeal, 1977; member, Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, member and Nigerian Society of International Law.

Justice Kazeem was later elevated to the Court of Appeal and to the Supreme Court. On August 11, 1979, the Senate and Presidential elections were held throughout the country.

On August 17, 1979, the Federal Electoral Commission declared Alhaji Usman Aliyu Shehu Shagari as the winner of the Presidential Election.

In a two-page prepared statement read at a Press conference in Lagos by the returning officer, Mr. Fredrick Menkiti, the FEDECO said Alhaji Usman Aliyu Shehu Shagari GCFR (25 February 1925- 25 February 1925), satisfied the provision of section 34 (A), subsection (1)(C)(1) of the Electoral Decree No. 73 of 1977 by scoring the highest number of votes cast at the election. I attended the declaration on that day at Onikan, Lagos, almost forty-five years ago.

Mr. Menkiti declared “He also satisfied the provision of subsection (1) (c) (11) of the same section. He has not less than one-quarter of the votes cast at the election in each of at least two-thirds of all the states in the Federation.”

“The Electoral Commission considers that in absence of any legal explanation of guidance in the Electoral Decree, it has no alternative than to give the phrase at least two thirds of all the states in the Federation—in section 34(A) subsection 1 (c) 11 of the Electoral Decree the ordinary meaning which applies to it.

“In the circumstances, the candidate who scores at least one-quarter of the votes cast in 12 states and one-quarter of two-thirds, that is, at least one-sixth of the votes cast in the 13th state satisfies the requirement of the subsection.”

This is the full text of the Federal Electoral Commission’s statement on the presidential election on that day:

“I certify that having carried out my duties and the formalities required by the Electoral Decree 1977, the result of the poll carried out in the Federation on August 11, 1979, is as follows in order of the number of votes each candidate received: Candidate ALHAJI SHEHU SHAGARI 5, 698,857, Candidate CHIEF OBAFEMI AWOLOWO 4,916,651, Candidate DR. NNAMDI AZIKIWE 2,822,523, Candidate ALHAJI AMINU KANO 1,732,113, Candidate ALHAJI WAZIRI IBRAHIM 1,686,489.

Alhaji Shehu Shagari has satisfied the provision of Section 34 A subsection (i) (c) (i) of Electoral Decree No 13 of 1977, that is to say, he has the highest number of votes at the election.

From the details of the state-by-state results, this candidate has also satisfied the provision of sub-section (i) c) (ii) of the same election in each of at least two-thirds of all states in the Federation.

The Federal Electoral Commission considers that in the absence of any legal explanation or guidelines in the electoral decree, it has no alternative than to give the phrase “at least two-thirds of all states in the Federation” in section 34a subsection 1 (c) (ii) of the electoral decree the ordinary meaning which applies to it.

In the circumstances, the candidate who scores at least one-quarter of the votes cast in 12 states and one-quarter of two-thirds, that is, at least one sixth of the votes cast in the 13th state satisfies the requirement of the sub-section.

Accordingly, Alhaji Shehu Shagari GCFR is hereby declared elected President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.

After the declaration, Chief Obafemi Awolowo GCFR (25 February 1925- 9 May 1987) of the UPN went to the election tribunal headed by Justice Kazeem, who rejected his request.

Justice Alexander retired on August 21. The then Military Head of State, General Olusegun Obasanjo GCFR, invited Justice Atanda Fatai Williams (22 October1918-10 April 2002), then a Justice of the Supreme Court, to a meeting at the seat of power at Dodan Barracks, Lagos. At the meeting, Obasanjo offered Fatai-Williams the office of the Chief Justice of the Federation.

In his memoirs, FACES, CASES AND PLACES, published in 1983, Justice Fatai Williams claimed that the offer “was totally unexpected, and, for the first time in my life, I was at a loss for words”, adding that General Obasanjo “watched my discomfiture with relish and delight.”

Chief Awolowo’s petition finally ended in the Supreme Court which endorsed FEDECO’s declaration on September 26, 1979, just five days before the inauguration of Alhaji Shehu Shagari as the President. The case was SUIT NO SC62/1979.

Justice Fatai Williams was assisted in his ruling by Justice Mohammed Bello, Justice Mohammed Uwais, Justice Chike Idigbe and Justice Gabriel Ayo Irekefe. Justice Andrew Otutu Obaseki (11 June 1926- 13 July 2017) partially disagreed with the majority judgment while Justice Kayode Eso (18 September 1925-16 November 2012) supported Chief Awolowo’s position.

Addressing a press conference after the FEDECO declaration in Lagos which I also attended, Alhaji Shehu Shagari said “I extend my hands of friendship to them and ask them to join me in the task of building a united, prosperous and virile nation of which we can all be justly proud. We need an atmosphere of friendship amongst all Nigerians. I believe that if our nation is to be truly great, we must come together as a family to solve our common problems. After all, the objectives of all the five political parties are similar. So let us work together in harmony towards the fulfilment of these objectives”.

Thereafter his party, the NPN struck an accord with the NPP of Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe (16 November 1904- 11 May 1996).

It was this accord that made it possible for Dr. Joseph Wayas of the NPN to be elected Senate President on October 9, 1979. He defeated the former Chief Judge of Bendel state, Justice F.O.M. Atake of the UPN by 53 to 42 votes. Dr. Wayas was nominated by Dr. Sola Saraki of the NPN (Ilorin/Asa) and seconded by Senator Garba Matta of NPP(Pankshin/Mangu/Kanam). Senator Atake was nominated by Senator E.I. Akpata of UPN (Bendel Central) and was seconded by Alhaji Idrisa Kadi of the GNPP (Borno North-Central).

The accord also enabled Senator John Wash Pam of the NPP to defeat Alhaji Sabo Barkin Zuwo of the PRP by 51 votes to 43 votes to become deputy Senate President. Senator John Wash Pam was nominated by Senator Jaja Nwachukwu, NPP (Aba) and was seconded by Senator Uba Ahmed—NPN (Bauchi South East), while Alhaji Ahmed Danbata of the PRP (Kano Central) nominated Senator Sabo Barkin Zuwo of the PRP and was seconded by Senator David Oke of the UPN (Ondo West).

In the election for the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Edwin Ume Ezeoke of the NPP(Nnewi) defeated Mr. Hamza M. Ngadiwa of the GNPP(Borno) by 245 to 201 votes. Chief Ezeoke was nominated by Mr. Yunusa Kaltungo of the NPN (Tangale-Waja South) and seconded by Lieutenant Colonel(rtd) P.C. Amadi of the NPP (Owerri North). Mr. Ngadiwa was nominated Dr. Gordon J. Idang of the UPN (Etinam II) and seconded by Mr. M.A. Olukoya—UPN(Ijebu-Ode).

For the post of deputy speaker, Alhaji Idris Ibrahim, NPN(Minna) defeated Mr. Faji Fajobi of the UPN(Ekiti South) by 244 to 201votes. Colonel(rtd) Amadi (Owerri North) nominated Alhaji Idris Ibrahim while Mr. Kaltungo seconded his nomination. Alhaji Sidi Alli of the PRP(Kano–Danbatta) nominated Mr. Fajobi and was seconded by Mr. Olaiya Fagbamigbe of the UPN(Akure).

All the elections were conducted by the then Clerk of the National Assembly, Alhaji Gidado Idris GCON.

On October 18, 1979, Presidential Shagari submitted thirty-three ministerial nominees to the Senate, presided over by Dr. Joseph Wayas (21 May 1941 – 30 November 2021). Four of the nominees were Nigerian Peoples Party (NPP)members. They were Chief Paul Unongo (Benue), Professor Ishaya Audu (Kaduna), Chief Ademola Thomas (Lagos) and Chief Mrs Janet Akinrinade (Oyo).

Apart from the Presidency at that time, the NPN had seven governors out of nineteen namely Alhaji Shehu Kangiwa(Sokoto), Chief Melford Okilo(Rivers), Alhaji Awwal Ibrahim(Niger), Alhaji Adamu Attah(Kwara), Dr. Clement Isong(Cross Rivers), Mr Apar Aku(Benue), Alhaji Abubakar Tatari Alli (Bauchi) while UPN had five governors—Chief Bisi Onabanjo(Ogun), Chief Michael Adekunle Ajasin (Ondo), Chief Bola Ige(Oyo), Alhaji Lateef Jakande (Lagos) and Chief Ambrose Ali(Bendel). NPP had three governors— Chief Sam Mbakwe (Imo), Chief Jim Nwobodo (Anambra) and Mr. Solomon Lar (Plateau). The GNPP had two governors—Alhaji Abubakar Barde(Gongola) and Alhaji Goni(Borno). The PRP had two governors— Alhaji Abubakar Rimi(Kano) and Alhaji Balarabe Musa (Kaduna).

Even in the Senate elections, the NPN had 36 seats, UPN-28, NPP—16, GNPP—8 and PRP—7. In the House of Representatives NPN had 168, UPN—111, NPP—79, PRP—47 and GNPP—-44.

The following Senators were elected then—Prince Onyeabo Obi, Dr. Offia Nwali, Chief B.C. Okwu, Chief N.N. Anah and Mr. Isaiah N. Ani(Anambra)—-NPP; Alhaji A.D. Rufai, Alhaji Ibrahim Dimis, Alhaji Ibrahim Jalo Waziri, Alhaji Abdulkadir Yelwaji Saleh and Mr. Uba Ahmed(Bauchi)—NPN; Mr. D.O. Dafinone, Mr. Bardi Joe(both of NPN), Chief John Umolu, Chief E.O. Akpata and Justice Frankly O. Atake(UPN)—-Bendel; Mr. Andrew Abogede, Chief J.S. Tarka, Mr. Suemo Chia, Mr. B.A. Ebute and Colonel Ahmadu Ali (NPN)—Benue; Alhaji Idrisa Kadi, Mr Bukar Sanda, Mr. Jafaru Manga and Mr. Umaru Lawan Bama (GNPP) and Alhaji G. Lawan (UPN)—Borno; Mr. George Daniel and Prince Joseph Ansa(GNPP), Mr. Victor Akpan, Mr. Donald Etiebet and Dr. Joseph Wayas(all of the NPN)—-Cross River.

Pastor Luka Zanyazing, Mr. Bitrus B. Kajal, Alhaji Mahmud Waziri(GNPP), Mr. Iliya Audu(NPN) and Mr. Gayus Gilama(UPN)—Gongola; Mr. Emeka P. Echeruo, Dr. Elijah E. Emezie, Dr. Jaja Nwachukwu, Chief Tony Anyanwu and Mr. Simeon Ojukwu(NPP)—Imo; Alhaji Abba Ali, Mr. Jacob Madawaki and Alhaji Yusuf Ali(NPN), Mr. Bello Bakori and Alhaji Ibrahim Barau(PRP); Alhaji Adamu Gaya, Alhaji Ahmed Zakari, Alhaji Hamisu Musa, Alhaji Usman A. Dambata and Alhaji Sabo B. Zuwo(PRP)—Kano; Alhaji Isa Abonyi Obaro, Mr. Aliyu Mohamadu Gan and Dr. Olusola Saraki(NPN); Mr. Justus Olu Olabode and Mr. C.O. Adebayo(UPN); Alhaji Sikiru Shitta-Bey, Dr. Femi Ayantuga, Alhaji M.A.O. Abiru, Mr. Abayomi Durosinmi and Mr. Adeyiga Ajai(UPN)—Lagos; Alhaji Abubakar Magaji, Alhaji Jubrin Salihu, Alhaji Ibrahim Kolo, Alhaji Abdullahi Mangu and Colonel Garba Dada Paiko(NPN)—Niger state.

Mr. Ladega Daniel Adetola, Mr. Oyero Kunle, Mr. S.O. Sogbein, Chief J.A.O. Adebiyi and Mr. A.A. Adesanya(UPN)—Ogun; Chief E.K. Ogunleye, Mr. Michael Onukun, Professor D.O. Oke, Mr. Ayo Fasanmi and Professor S.A. Akintoye(UPN)—Ondo; Chief Adeleke Ayoola, Dr. Christopher Ilori, Mr. Ademola Adegoke, Dr. Christopher Adeoye and Mr. Olalere Adesina(UPN)—-Oyo; Mr. Abubakar Ibrahim, Mr. Garba Matta, Mr. John Wash Pam, Mr. George Hookwap and Mr. Muhammadu Musa(NPP)—Plateau; Mr. P.J. Ella and Dr. Obi Wali(NPP); Dr. O. Eberewariye, Mr. C.N. Nunije and Mr. Amatari Zuofa(NPN); Mr. Otto Bugundu, Mr. Haruna Muza, Alhaji Garuba Gada, Alhaji Hassan Zuru and Alhaji Garba Kware(NPN)—-Sokoto.

The domination of NPN in 1979 was not in doubt. But for reasons best known to Alhaji Shehu Shagari, the then President, he decided to go into partnership with NPP. He was aware the Presidential Constitution does not allow for partnership or alliance.

Since 1999 to date, no President has ever accommodated members of other parties in government, although some were appointed to government on individual recognition and not as party members. Late Chief Bola Ige, the present Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Chief Nyesom Wike and others, are examples.

In Nigeria, if you lose an election, you are nothing but an orphan. The winner takes all policy as contained in our current Constitution will not bring about the desired unity. It is harmful. No political party or group or tribe or association can do it alone.

Diversity is our strength; unity is our power.