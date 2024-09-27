Niger Gov: 182 Lives Lost in Niger State Boat Mishap in 3 Years

Laleye Dipo in Minna





Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago of Niger State has disclosed that 182 lives were lost to boat mishaps in the state within the last 3 years.

Bago said in 2022, 95 lives were lost, 68 in 2023 and this year so far 19 lives have been lost to boat mishaps.

Bago represented by his Deputy, Comrade Yakubu Garba, at activities marking this year’s World Maritime Day and Distribution of Fibre Glass Boats Organised by the N-Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission N-HYPPADEC in Minna said it was time the country places more emphasis on the adverse effects of flooding and downpour.

He wants more attention to be focused on the riverine communities as one of the ways to mitigate boat mishaps in the country.

The governor described as inadequate the 10,000 live jackets bought and distributed to 10 N-HYPPADEC states and therefore challenged Commissioners for Transports in the catchment states to make proposal for the purchase of more of the items so that “We will have value for life”.

The governor commended N-HYPPADEC for the purchase of the fibre glass boats which he described as “not only an investment in infrastructure but an investment in safety and security of our people.”

He further said: “This gesture will not only save lives but give a sense of belonging to these communities and the need for continued support for government initiatives

“As we commission these fibreglass boats, we also commission a pathway to improved community development. These boats are more than just vessels; they are symbols of progress, resilience, and hope for a brighter future.

“They will facilitate the movement of goods and services, strengthen our trade networks, and enhance community connectivity.”

Bago reminded the people that “rivers and waterways across the country are not only natural resources but also vital arteries of our survivors from the diverse effects of climate change” adding that “We must prioritise safety and protection for sustainable use”.

The Managing Director of N-HYPPADEC Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa in an address disclosed that to make waterways safer the Commission had “removed a considerable number of tree logs from parts of Kainji and Shiroro lakes a step that significantly reduced likelihood of boat accidents caused by snags”.

Yelwa said the 33 fibre boats purchased are improvements over the wooden boats because they are more durable, safer and offer superior performance in navigating rivers adding that unlike the wooden boats, the fiber glass boats are built to withstand the rigors of water travel.

Commissioners for Transport in the N-HYPPADEC states including the Emir of Minna Alhaji Umar Farouq Bahago attended the event