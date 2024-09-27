Mbah Mourns Akwa Ibom Gov’s Wife

Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, has expressed deep grief over the demise of the First Lady of Akwa Ibom State, Mrs. Patience Umo Eno, describing it as a huge loss to her family, Akwa Ibom and the nation as a whole.

In a statement, which he personally signed in the early hours of Friday, Governor Mbah also commiserated with Governor Umo Eno and the Government and people of Akwa Ibom State, noting that the late First Lady, was a resourceful woman and philanthropist, who gave her best to humanity.

“I woke up this morning to the sad news of the passing of Mrs. Patience Umo Eno, wife of my brother, the governor of Akwa Ibom State.

“This is no doubt a huge loss, not only to Pastor Umo Eno, his family, and the good people of Akwa Ibom State, but also the country as a whole. Mrs. was a highly resourceful woman and an entrepreneur, who loved and served God.

“Mrs. Umo Eno was a philanthropist, who not only lent her immense support to her husband and family through the years, but also rendered selfless service to humanity and contributed immensely to the good governance and development of Akwa Ibom State and our nation. Through her pet project, Golden Initiative For All, GIFA, she lifted families and touched the lives of the vulnerable in our society.

“Therefore, on behalf of my family, the Government and good people of Enugu State, I send heartfelt condolences to her immediate family and the Government and people of Akwa Ibom State. We will continue to have them in our prayers, as we beseech God to comfort them at this hour of grief and also grant her kind soul eternal repose,” Mbah stated.