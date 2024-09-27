Mbah Commends Prompt Services at Enugu UK Visa Centre

Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, has described the consular services at the UK Visa Application Centre, Enugu, as speedy and courteous, urging the people of the South East and South South regions to make use of the centre.

Mbah also called on other foreign missions in the country to emulate the UK Government by setting up the consular services in the state, noting the huge population and the enterprising nature of the people of the South East region, who, he said, are business people and travellers.

Speaking to newsmen during a visit to the UK Visa Application Centre, Enugu, Wednesday, for visa services, Mbah said that with the Centre, people of South East and South South would not need to travel far again to Lagos, Abuja, and others to submit their UK visa applications.

He equally urged Nigerians from other parts of the country to make use of the Visa Application Centre located at 4/6 Link Road, off Pascal and Jerk bus stop, Independence Layout, Enugu.

“Frankly, the consular services here are fully functional. As you could see, the service to me was quite prompt. I have also been informed that this is the same prompt delivery to all applicants, who sought their services here.

“So, I use this opportunity not only to invite those who are within the South East and South South states to come here for their visa applications, but also call on other foreign missions like the United States, the Chinese Government, and others to equally set up their consular services here,” he urged.

On the viability of such centres, he added, “Do not forget that Enugu is a very important state in the entire south. So, if you looked at the population of Enugu State alone, you might miss the business and the opportunities that lay here. Do not forget that Enugu, at one point, was the regional capital of what today is known as South East and South South, and we continue to be relevant in the provision of various services.”

“Very Pleased that Uk Visas and Immigration is trialing a new visa application facility in Enugu: a key request from His Excellency, Peter Mbah and others during recent visits to the State by myself and Deputy High Commissioner, Lagos, Jonny Baxter. Hope this works and helps strengthen our links,” UK High Commissioner to Nigeria, Richard Montgomery, wrote on his “X” (formerly Twitter) account, @RMontgomeryUK.