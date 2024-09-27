Energy Coalition Asks Dangote, NNPC to Work Together

Energy Security Coalition (ESC), a network of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in the country, has called on Dangote Refinery and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited(NNPCL) to work together in order to reduce the hardship Nigerians go through to get petroleum.

A legal practitioner and Convener of ESC, Frank Tietie, said the task of finding solutions to Nigeria’s myriad problems required collective efforts and engagement.

He called on the refinery to ensure transparent pricing and to work closely with the NNPCL in the national interest to alleviate the challenges facing Nigerians.

He said the coalition sought a transparent and well-intentioned governance regime for the petroleum industry for the benefit of all Nigerians, including the interests of the Federal Government and the NNPC, which now operates as a profit-driven private entity but still has statutory obligations to ensure energy security for the Nigerian economy.

The coalition also pledged its readiness to work with other organisations to ensure an informed citizens-driven intervention in the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

According to him, this intervention, which involves engaging all stakeholders, has the potential to give the welfare and interests of all Nigerians the highest priority in the implementation of the policies and programmes of the Federal Government of Nigeria and its agencies in the petroleum sector.

The coalition, therefore, extended a warm invitation to all well-meaning NGOs across Nigeria to join its collective stance in taking active positions on all issues in the oil and gas sector.

It argued that public participation is crucial, particularly regarding the correct pricing of petroleum products, the transition to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), the menace of oil theft and all other ancillary matters in the petroleum industry that would affect Nigeria’s national security, the economy and well-being of Nigerians.

