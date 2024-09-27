  • Friday, 27th September, 2024

Bobrisky: FG Suspends Senior Prison Officers

Breaking | 46 mins ago

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The federal government has suspended some senior officers of the Nigerian Correctional Service over an allegation of infractions raised by Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan,  relating to the popular cross dresser, Idris Okuneye (alias Bobrisky), jail term.

VeryDarkMan had alleged in a viral video that Bobrisky disclossed in a recorded phone call with an unnamed individual that she did not serve her term at the correctional centre but was housed in an apartment outside the facility after “her Godfather” intervened through the leadership of the service.

The allegedly recorded phone conversation has been trending on social media.

A statement on Thursday by the Secretary, Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Board. Ja’afaru Ahmed read:

“Following the viral video trending on social media on alleged infractions by Officers of the Nigerian Correctional Service relating to Mr. Idris Okuneye, widely known as Bobrisky, the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board has suspended forthwith the following Senior Officers of the Service:

“Michael Anugwa, Deputy Controller of Corrections (DCC), In-Charge of Medium Security Custodial Centre (MSCC), Kiri-kiri, Lagos State; and

“Sikiru Adekunle, Deputy Controller of Corrections (DCC), In-Charge of Maximum-Security Custodial Centre (MSCC), Kiri-kiri, Lagos State;

“Also, the Board has suspended ASC II Ogbule Samuel Obinna, serving at the Medium Security Custodial Centre (MSCC), Afikpo, Ebonyi State, for allegedly accompanying a convicted inmate out of the Custodial Centre to a location outside the facility.”

In another related development, the Board has equally suspended another Senior Officer of the Service, Iloafonsi Ikechukwu, Deputy Controller of Corrections (DCC), In-Charge of Medium Security Custodial Centre (MSCC), Kuje- Abuja, for allegedly receiving monies on behalf of an inmate.

Ahmed said: “The suspension of these Officers is to allow for further investigation on the various allegations while assuring that the outcome would be made public when concluded.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.