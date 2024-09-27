Bobrisky: FG Suspends Senior Prison Officers

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The federal government has suspended some senior officers of the Nigerian Correctional Service over an allegation of infractions raised by Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, relating to the popular cross dresser, Idris Okuneye (alias Bobrisky), jail term.

VeryDarkMan had alleged in a viral video that Bobrisky disclossed in a recorded phone call with an unnamed individual that she did not serve her term at the correctional centre but was housed in an apartment outside the facility after “her Godfather” intervened through the leadership of the service.

The allegedly recorded phone conversation has been trending on social media.

A statement on Thursday by the Secretary, Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Board. Ja’afaru Ahmed read:

“Following the viral video trending on social media on alleged infractions by Officers of the Nigerian Correctional Service relating to Mr. Idris Okuneye, widely known as Bobrisky, the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board has suspended forthwith the following Senior Officers of the Service:

“Michael Anugwa, Deputy Controller of Corrections (DCC), In-Charge of Medium Security Custodial Centre (MSCC), Kiri-kiri, Lagos State; and

“Sikiru Adekunle, Deputy Controller of Corrections (DCC), In-Charge of Maximum-Security Custodial Centre (MSCC), Kiri-kiri, Lagos State;

“Also, the Board has suspended ASC II Ogbule Samuel Obinna, serving at the Medium Security Custodial Centre (MSCC), Afikpo, Ebonyi State, for allegedly accompanying a convicted inmate out of the Custodial Centre to a location outside the facility.”

In another related development, the Board has equally suspended another Senior Officer of the Service, Iloafonsi Ikechukwu, Deputy Controller of Corrections (DCC), In-Charge of Medium Security Custodial Centre (MSCC), Kuje- Abuja, for allegedly receiving monies on behalf of an inmate.

Ahmed said: “The suspension of these Officers is to allow for further investigation on the various allegations while assuring that the outcome would be made public when concluded.”