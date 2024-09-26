Zenith Bank Returns as Sponsor of Laughter on Independence Show

The Africa Comedy Academy (AfriCAs), has announced the fifth edition of Laughter On Lockdown and signed on Zenith Bank as major sponsor.

According to the organisers, the fifth edition of the Independence Show, comes with the theme: ‘For the Culture’, and it promises an extraordinary celebration of Nigerian talent, unity, and pride.

Conceptualised to unite Nigerians at home and abroad, the Independence Day event celebrates the nation’s Renewed Hope through humour, music, and diversity.

Headlining LOL V is Buchi, alongside comedic stars Forever, SLK, Dan D Humorous, HPrince, and social media sensation Triclowns.

Rising star Chaka Chaka makes his debut, and the night will also feature a special appearance from TurnUpCommissioner.

Meanwhile, the organisers have stated that Zenith Bank’s support for the event reaffirms its commitment to fostering national pride and unity.

“The bank aims to bring Nigerians together in celebration, reminding everyone of the enduring strength and resilience of the Nigerian spirit through LOL,” it stated.