VerveLife: Africa’s Biggest Fitness Party Returns for the 7th Edition

Verve, Africa’s leading payments card and digital token brand, has announced the return of the much-anticipated VerveLifefitness and wellness event for the seventh consecutive year with a promise to deliver an unparalleled experience to all fitness enthusiasts and wellness seekers across Africa.

Since its inception in 2018, VerveLife has consistently raised the bar in the fitness industry in Nigeria, and Africa by extension, attracting fitness enthusiasts with its engaging and dynamic events. VerveLife 7.0 stands as proof of Verve’s unwavering commitment to promoting a healthy lifestyle among its cardholders and the broader community.

Through the years, VerveLife has grown exponentially and is now celebrated as the largest fitness event in Africa, with over 12,000 annual participants across West and East Africa, solidifying its reputation as a major fixture in the continent’s fitness calendar.

This year, VerveLife is expanding with an exciting line up of satellite events across major cities in Nigeria, Uganda and Kenya. From the first event in Asaba, followed by VerveLifeevents in Uyo, Enugu, Ibadan, Abuja, Kampala and Nairobi this year’s events will close out at the grand finale and after party taking place on November 2, 2024, in Lagos.

Speaking about the event, Tomi Ogunlesi, Divisional Head, Brands and Communications at Interswitch Group, said that Verve has meticulously planned a series of unique fitness activities and wellness sessions that cater to all fitness levels and individuals.

In his words: “We are very excited to bring VerveLife back for its seventh edition. This year, we are not only deepening our footprint in Nigeria, Uganda and Kenya, but also enhancing the overall experience for participants with guest appearances by top trainers from around the world. VerveLife is more than a fitness event; it’s a celebration of health, fitness, community, and vitality. We eagerly anticipate seeing everyone come together to partake in these exceptional events, building a stronger, healthier, and more vibrant community.”

The event will showcase other top brands including the global sports apparel brand, adidas as the co-headline sponsor, Quickteller and Hygeia among others. It will also feature thrilling sessions led by renowned trainers and dance instructors,including Nigeria’s, Kemen, Kaffy, Trebla and Mayorfit, South Africa’s Queenfitnass, and Kenya’s Alvin Lee, among others.

In this edition, the line up has extended further to feature the renowned international fitness heavyweight and personal coach, Ulisses alongside Nkululeko Dlamini, the South African squats sensation popularly known as the King of Squats.

All of these are geared towards ensuring participants enjoy a comprehensive and refreshing workout experience. The grand finale and after-party will feature a top-of-the-line afterparty featuring celebrity artistes including and one of Nigeria’s favourite bands, Alternate Sound alongside other A-list acts.

Participants across these locations can look forward to an unrivalled fitness experience filled with invigorating workout sessions, electrifying dance routines, and wholesome wellness activities. Nigerians are implored not to miss out on participating in Africa’s biggest fitness event. Interested participants can register and reserve their spots to join the VerveLife movement via www.myverveworld.com/life.