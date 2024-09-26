Senate Passes S’West Devt Commission Establishment Bill

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senate Thursday passed the South West Development Commission Establishment Bill 2024.

The Bill passed third reading during plenary, after the Chairman, Senate Committee on Special Duties, Senator Shehu Kaka, submitted his report.

Kaka said the intents and purposes of the bill were well structured for socio – economic development of the South West geopolitical zone.

He said, “If the Commission is established through presidential assent to the bill, it will be like other development – driven commissions established on zonal basis.

“It will receive funds from the federation account, donations from development partners, among others, to address infrastructural deficits and tackle ecological problems in the region, he said .

The Senate dissolved into the committee of the whole for the clause by clause consideration of the bill after which it was read for the third time.

In his remarks after the bill was passed, the Deputy President of the Senate , Senator Jibrin Barau, who presided over the session, commended the Kaka-led committee for a job well done .

He said the South West Development Commission like other ones , recently established, will address the infrastructural and ecological challenges in the South West .

Barau said the essence of the various development commissions being set up , is to fast track development of the entire country .

He said, “President Bola Tinubu has assented to similar bills passed for zonal development – driven interventions and will surely assent to this one.”