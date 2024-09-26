Petralon Energy Inaugurates Future Leaders Programme on STEM

Petralon Energy recently inaugurated its groundbreaking Future Leaders Programme (FLP), marking a significant milestone in the company’s commitment to nurturing emerging talent in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

The launch coincides with Petralon’s 10th anniversary, highlighting the company’s dedication to fostering educational excellence and sustainable development in Africa’s energy sector.

The FLP exemplifies Petralon’s unwavering dedication to nurturing local talent and contributing to the sustainable development of Nigeria’s energy sector, building upon years of impactful community initiatives. The program initially focuses on Engineering and Geology and offers comprehensive financial support to selected students through to graduation, coupled with valuable internship opportunities that provide hands-on, industry-relevant experience.

In a competitive selection process, promising students were chosen from six of Nigeria’s top universities, renowned for their exceptional STEM programmes, including the University of Port Harcourt, Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun, University of Benin, University of Uyo, University of Ibadan, and Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

CFO of Petralon, Adeola Akinrinmade, who highlighted the programme’s significance, said: “The Future Leaders Program embodies Petralon’s unwavering commitment to talent development and sustainable growth. By investing in education and providing practical experience, we’re cultivating the next generation of visionaries who will revolutionise Nigeria’s energy landscape.”

Government Relations and CSR Manager at Petralon, Dr. Kenneth Uzor, said: “This initiative is not just about providing financial support; it’s about creating opportunities for young minds to excel and make a significant impact in their fields. We are proud to partner with these renowned universities and look forward to seeing the incredible achievements of our future leaders.”

The inauguration ceremony, which brought together key stakeholders, educators, and industry leaders to celebrate the significant milestone with the participation and support from all attendees, underscored the programme’s potential to drive meaningful change and innovation within the energy sector.