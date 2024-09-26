NHRC Advises Media on Reporting Migration Issues

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The media has been advised to be cautious in reporting migration issues, ensuring that it is not used to perpetuate harmful stereotypes but rather promote empathy and understanding.

Speaking at a capacity building of the media on human rights-based approach to migration and prevention of trafficking in persons and smuggling of migrants, organized by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in conjunction with United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), United Nations Human Rights Office of the High Commissioner (OHCHR) and Protection of Migrants (PROMIS), the Executive Secretary of NHRC, Chief Tony Ojukwu told journalists at the training that:

“Your reporting can either perpetuate harmful stereotypes or promote empathy and understanding.”

He added that: “We recognize the vital role media plays in shaping policy discourses that affect how people act. Through accurate, sensitive, and solutions-oriented storytelling, you can help dismantle the architecture of human trafficking, challenge xenophobic narratives, and advocate for the rights and dignity of migrants.”

He explained that the training is organized with the following objectives: To enhance understanding on Trafficking in Persons (TiP) and Smuggling of Migrants (SoM) and human rights-based approach to migration; To equip media agencies with the skills and knowledge to report ethically, accurately, and sensitively on issues of trafficking in persons and smuggling of migrants.

Ojukwu said: “Migration is a contentious phenomenon that is multifaceted with millions of individuals residing and working in countries outside their own.

“Migration is inherent right of all human beings and has been in existence for decades, human rights is cross-cutting in all migratory movements primarily because human rights are universal, and everyone on the move is entitled to the protection of their rights as guaranteed by National Regional and international laws.

“Migration is complex and often divisive, and negative attitudes towards migrants, coupled with exclusionary practices, have escalated in recent years.

“With hundreds of thousands of people embarking on unsafe routes each year in search of better opportunities, the need for an in-depth understanding of migration and its connection to human rights has never been greater.”

He further explained that: “The Human Rights Based Approach (HRBA) is a conceptual framework aimed at promoting and protecting human rights based on international standards.

“It puts human rights and corresponding state obligations in policy, empowering migrants in vulnerable situations to participate in decision-making processes and hold duty-bearers accountable.

“A HRBA to migration prioritizes treating migrants as human beings, underscored by principles of non-discrimination, empowerment, participation, inclusion, and accountability.”

He said: “Media, as a key influencer of public opinion and awareness, plays a crucial role in framing narratives and policy discourses that affect public actions, thoughts, policymaker priorities, and migrant decisions.

“The media disseminates information while highlighting the challenges, aspirations, and vulnerabilities of migrants, fostering a deeper understanding of migration drivers.

“These influences public perception and the design of programmes and initiatives by policymakers. Media voices are essential in shaping opinions and exposing human rights violations impacting migrants.

“To understand and report on discriminatory practices and the unequal power distribution underlying trafficking and smuggling of migrants, which maintain impunity for perpetrators and deny justice to victims, it is essential to build media capacity on HRBA to migration.

“This enables understanding of how human rights violations arise throughout the trafficking cycle and how states’ obligations under international human rights law are engaged.”

On her part, the Senior Human Rights Adviser, Office of the UN Resident/Humanitarian Coordinator, Adwoa Kufuor-Owusu, said: “Studies show Nigerian media outlets representation of migrants and migrant issues have been patchy.

“Among other challenges, the frequency of newspaper coverage of migrants is often low and that when they are reported, migrants are not quoted or interviewed. Journalists often rely heavily on government sources. There is also little attention given to why migrants were migrating in the first place.”

She lamented that often migrants are described in reports as “returnees”, “evacuees”, “stranded Nigerians abroad”, or “illegal migrants” without contextualisation, adding that: “Migrants are portrayed as vulnerable or stranded individuals in need of rescue or intervention.”

She told the journalists that: “Throughout the two days, you will hear about migration terminology, gender-sensitive reporting, ethical photojournalism, and reporting vulnerable sources of information, all forming the basis of human-rights based approach.

OHCHR and the UN system as a whole have resources that can assist you in taking this workshop forward and broaden coverage and news content related to migration.”