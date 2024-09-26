For Its Fifth Edition, Gamathon Commits to Awakening Entrepreneurial Spirit in Gaming

Gamathon is set to mark its fifth consecutive year with the rollout of its latest edition, which runs from September 30, writes Ikenna Bede

In the months following the global COVID-19 outbreak, the call to slow the spread of the virulent coronavirus brought many sectors of the economy to a halt. Conversely, it increased revenue generation in others, particularly those that adapted to the new circumstances or provided succour.

As the world retreated indoors, the gaming industry surged, generating over $175 billion in revenue in 2020 alone—a clear signal of its resilience and appeal. This surge in activity boosted revenue across markets worldwide, with a 12 per cent increase in in-game purchases and a 22 per cent rise in paid downloads.

In Nigeria, AfricaComicade responded by hosting Gamathon, an annual event showcasing African game developers. Held virtually at the time, it galvanised gaming enthusiasts, offering them a platform to connect, collaborate, and shape the future of video game development in Nigeria and across Africa. Fast forward to 2024, the Gamathon is set to mark its fifth consecutive year with the rollout of its latest edition, which runs from September 30 to October 5, 2024.

“It’s been fulfilling to watch,” founder of AfricaComicade, Michael Oscar, told GAMING WEEK, reflecting on the overwhelming response the Gamathon has received and its significant growth and impact on the industry. “We started as a pan-African community, and over the years, we’ve seen game developers and studios build networks and partnerships across borders, allowing them to share and access resources.”

He added, “There’s also been the creation of a united front through the community and more associations that have sprung up, and above all, a clarity on how to build a sustainable game studio. The stakeholders are more business-savvy, and there’s been more visibility for their work. The industry is now looking more viable as a business sector than ever.”

In its usual fashion designed to attract young game developers through a variety of programmes spread out over the course of six days, this year’s Gamathon, themed ‘THRIVE’, aims to foster dialogue and connections among industry stakeholders. Building on last year’s focus on entrepreneurship, the event will engage global investors, policymakers, and legal practitioners to showcase the gaming and immersive media industry’s potential as a vital tool for socio-economic development. As it celebrates its fifth anniversary, the Gamathon seeks to empower participants with the resources necessary to transform their ventures into structured businesses, reinforcing the sector’s significance beyond mere entertainment.

Last year’s event welcomed over 2,000 gaming enthusiasts, not only from Nigeria but also from other African countries like Ghana, Rwanda, Kenya, Benin, Angola, Egypt, and South Africa, among others. Oscar further explained that collaboration with foreign-based video game organisations has been key to this growth. So far, the Gamathon event has leveraged strategic partnerships with the likes of XBOX, IGDA Foundation, STEAM, Google, Unity, and GDBAY.

“These organisations have been instrumental in helping us grow the business acumen of stakeholders that is essential in building a sustainable industry via initiatives like prototype grants, exchange programs, publishing deals, and entrepreneurial training.”

Oscar acknowledged that the industry, when compared to those in the Western world and Asia, is miles apart in all conceivable aspects. However, the ongoing work being done is creating new pathways for game developers in this part of the world. With limited funding that can only go as far as playing supplementary roles in developers’ projects, they are also inducted into the ARK fellowship programme to undergo entrepreneurial training. This initiative aims to bridge the gap that currently exists between them and stakeholders, with a few earning the coveted Rabbit residency in Germany.

“Cumulatively, studios in the ARK fellowship program have gone on to raise about $200,000 across several programs,” Oscar stated. “We also have the Spark fellowship program, which is backed by Unity and Jobs for the future, empowering about 200 digital creatives across the continent with the technical and social skills needed to join the industry and be a part of its workforce. We are building an industry, a connected ecosystem, and we are very excited about the potential of the resulting impact.”

Aside from empowering game developers to contribute to the country’s economic progress, it has also become a platform for them to project and share authentic African stories.

Oscar pointed out that African game developers “bring a unique perspective” to the sector.

“Our art is different, our approach to work is unique, and we are focused on refining it to meet global standards so we can compete on a global scale,” Oscar noted, referencing African titles like the mythology game ‘Legends of Orisha’ that have emerged in recent years. “So far, Enechewat, one of our ARK fellowship studios in Ethiopia, has developed the game ‘Guzo Geez,’ which focuses on preserving the almost extinct language of Ge’ez, along with another game about agriculture called ‘Liku’.”

Games like ‘Electric Blue Gecko Dash’ highlight various social issues in African communities, drawing attention to the extinction of the blue gecko. Meanwhile, ‘Karmzah’ centres on a girl with cerebral palsy who gains superpowers, using them for good and providing representation for individuals with that condition. These developments in the video games sector have also provided an avenue for animators to shine, culminating in productions such as Disney’s ‘Kizazi Moto’ and Netflix’s ‘Supa Team 4.’

Oscar envisioned the fifth Gamathon as a pivotal moment for game developers, particularly those with limited reach, urging them to explore the broader business opportunities within the African video games industry.

“Above all, the biggest exciting opportunity for me lies in media and marketing. Platforms like Roblox, Minecraft, and Fortnite have completely redefined the way and place marketing is done by big brands, and the games industry is the core engine spearheading this,” Oscar said.