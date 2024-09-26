At UBA’s UNGA Outing, Elumelu, Global Leaders Chart Africa’s New Future, Empowerment

Chiemelie Ezeobi in New York

As part of its outing at the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, the United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA), had series of insightful conversations and meaningful connections on Africa’s economic growth; empowering the next generation of young entrepreneurs; and also transforming energy for a more sustainable future.

This culminated at a cocktail reception yesterday at the sidelines of UNGA to commemorate the 40 years anniversary of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) America and the 75 years of UBA Group.

Held at The Pierre, A Taj Hotel with the “Evening of Influence and Impact”, the event highlighted Africa’s growing influence on the global stage while celebrating the bank’s 75 years of driving financial inclusion globally.

Hosted by the Group Chairman, Tony Elumelu, who led the charge of stepping up Africa on the global stage, the UBA Cocktail event was targeted at not just connecting global leaders but also shaping the future of Africa and the world at large.

According to Elumelu, the outing at UNGA was targeted at convening global leaders to talk about the three things that are important to him- “transformative economic growth for Africa so that we can eradicate poverty and create prosperity for all; Making sure we create employment for our young ones. We need to stop wasting our talents on the continent; and thirdly, talk about equitable energy transition that is beneficial for Africa”.

The cocktail reception brought together top global leaders, captains of industries, crème de la creme of the society and even policy makers in one room to network and chart a better course for the future of the globe.

According to the bank, the impactful conversations had at the cocktail are part of where Africa’s future on the global stage gets shaped.

In attendance were the President of São Tomé and Principe, His Excellency Carlos Vila Nova; President of Sierra Leone, His Excellency Julius Maada Bio; President of Gabon, His Excellency, Brice Oligui Nguema; President of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo; and the Queen Maxima of the Netherlands.

Also gracing the occasion was Africa’s richest person, Alhaji Aliko Dangote; Governor of Niger State, Governor Mohammed Umaru Baggo; Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang; Minister of Women Affairs, Madam Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye; and President of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), Okey Benedict Oramah; and CEO All On, Wiebe Boer.

The UBA team had the likes of Group Managing Director, UBA Group, Oliver Alawuba; CEO UBA Africa, Biola Bawuah; CEO UBA International, Sola Yomi Ajayi; and UBA Group Director for Corporate Communications, Bolla Atta, and several others.

Others spotlighted were Nollywood veteran actress, Genevieve Nnaji; Founder of Ebony Life Group, Mo Abudu; Chairman of MTN Nigeria Plc, Dr Ernest Ndukwe; and Chief Corporate Services Officer, MTN Nigeria Communications, Tobe Okigbo, amongst several others including Music Superstar, David, who had guests dancing to hits upon hits.

Earlier at UNGA, the bank had interfaced with global leaders and policy makers on the need to collectively foster progress, drive and invest in impactful change for Africa’s future and put the continent on the global state.

According to Elumelu, “There is a better way to invest in Africa for a sustainable future that creates value for all.”

This again was reiterated at the high-level conservations Elumelu held with his team and Jamaica’s Prime Minister, Hon. Andrew Holness on the need to focus on enhancing partnerships between the Caribbean and Africa.

“The young people in the Caribbean, just as those in Africa, need the same economic opportunity and hope as their peers elsewhere in the world.

“They are resilient, creative, hardworking and innovative. We must prioritise and empower our young entrepreneurs because they are the lifeblood of our regions,” he said.

Also, at the UNGA outing, the group chairman joined former US President, Bill Clinton on the Clinton Global Initiative Executive Roundtable lunch on “Speed and Scale: Achieving Climate Targets”, which emphasised on the urgent need for innovative solutions to climate goals while fostering sustainable development.

At the World Food Programme (WFP) reception, Elumelu joined WFP Executive Director, Cindy McCain, to call for urgent collaboration to tackle the global hunger crisis.

While emphasising our shared responsibility to support the 733 million people facing food insecurity, Elumelu said success in business cannot be realised if people are hungry.

Also, at #UNGA79, Elumelu CFR met with President Brice Oligui Nguema of Gabon, where he called for partnership in scaling opportunities, fueling innovation, and unlocking the potential of Africa’s next generation of entrepreneurs.