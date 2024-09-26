Anambra Commences Payment of New Minimum Wage October

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Anambra State Government has said it will start paying the new minimum wage of N70,000 from October 2024.

Governor Chukwuma Soludo made the revelation on Thursday at Prof. Dora Akunyili Women’s Development Centre, Awka while meeting with principals and head teachers in public primary and secondary schools.

According to Soludo, “From next week, the free education policy will be available to senior students in all public schools in Anambra.

“I assure that even with the binding resource constraint, this administration will continue to work very hard to deliver on the mandate.

“From next month, we also hope to start paying the new minimum wage of N70,000.”

The state under Soludo had previously announced the free education policy for primary schools and junior secondary.

With the new announcement by the governor, the state will maintain full free education for all primary pupils, junior and senior secondary school students in the state.