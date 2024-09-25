Zenith Bank League: Customs Suffer Shock Defeat as First Bank Maintain Winning Streak

The ongoing National Women’s Basketball League sponsored by Zenith Bank Plc in conjunction with the Nigeria Basketball Federation is getting more exciting with intriguing results.

All eyes have been on Customs Basketball team in the Savannah Conference and the First Bank Basketball team in the Atlantic Conference because both sides recorded 100 per cent record in the first phase decided in Lafia and Akure respectively.

However on Match-day 2, a shock result was recorded in Abuja as Titans defeated Customs 54-52 in a very tight encounter that kept spectators on the edge of their seats from the start to the end.

The win is a boost for Titans as the battle for the four tickets at stake in the Savannah Conference continues while Customs are still very much in the race based on the number of wins recorded so far cumulatively.

In other results at the Savannah Conference, Air Warriors defeated Plateau Rock 79-59 just as Royal Aces were 73-70 better than Nasarawa Amazons in another tight match of Match-day 2.

In the Atlantic Conference Day 2, First Bank maintained winning run with a 47-41 win over former champions, Dolphins. NFM defeated Bayelsa Whales 39-36 while IGP Queens defeated First Deep Waters 54-39.

Only yesterday, First Bank again defeated Delta Force 47-34 in one of the Match-day 3 games just as MFM were ruthless with a 74-34 win over First Deep Waters while Bayelsa Whales defeated Sunshine Angels 37-31.

Phase 2 hostilities in the annual competition continue in Abuja and Enugu today as the sponsors Zenith Bank have promised to keep bringing out hidden talents in women basketball in the country.

The second phase will end this weekend in Enugu and Abuja with the best four teams in the two conferences –Atlantic and Savannah – coming over to Lagos for the final showdown billed to take place at the National Stadium Lagos between October 13 and 19.