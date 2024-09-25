Tinubu Rejects Bill Seeking to Increase National Assembly Retirement Age

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu yesterday rejected a bill seeking to increase the retirement age of civil servants working in the National Assembly by an additional five years.

Tinubu’s decision not to withhold his assent to the bill was contained in a letter read by Senate President, Godswill Akpabio on the floor during plenary.

The President did not give reasons for his decision. The Senate had thrown out the bill after a heated debate.

However, the Red Chamber changed its mind later and concurred with a similar bill passed by the House of Representatives.

The bill is seeking to increase the retirement age to 65 years or 40 years of service, whichever comes first.

The existing law prescribes 60 years of age or 35 years of service for retirement.

Tinubu commended the Senate for the “diligent work,” it put into drafting and passing the bill.

Part of the President’s letter read, “I write in respect of the harmonised retirement age for legislative officers of the National Assembly of the Federal Republic of Nigeria bill passed by the national assembly and forwarded to me for assent.

“Upon thorough examination and careful consultation, I have decided to withhold my assent to the bill.

“This decision is made in accordance with the powers vested in me by the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“However, I trust that this decision would be received with understanding and acceptance.

Upon thorough examination and careful consultation I have decided to withhold my assent to the bill.”