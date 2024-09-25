Shortage of Instructors, Parents’ Apathy, Hampering Technical Education, Says FSTC Principal

Uchechukwu Nnaike

The Principal of Federal Science and Technical College (FSTC) Yaba, Mr. David Omada, has stated that the shortage of instructors is preventing technical colleges from functioning optimally.

Omada, who stated this while highlighting his achievements in an interview with THISDAY, regretted that most instructors prefer to establish themselves or work in private companies. He added that most craftsmen who used to handle technical and vocational courses in schools have retired.

He, however, said the government had announced plans to train and recruit teachers and instructors for technical colleges. He also advised colleges to form partnerships with industries where their students can practice their trades.

Omada also expressed concern over parents’ apathy to technical courses like furniture or plumbing and called for more sensitisation because technical education equips students with the skills needed for self-reliance and job creation.

He said that an ideal technical school equips students with technical and vocational skills only, but the current ones also offer arts and science subjects. He added that the minister of education had talked about having a full-fledged technical college at a recent stakeholders’ meeting, as opposed to the current ones with a mixture of sciences and junior school.

According to him, upon assuming office as the principal in September 2019, he aligned his programme and plan with the college’s vision and mission.

He said that his major plan was to improve the teaching and learning already in place in the college, by improving infrastructure and renovating classrooms, hostels and laboratories so that students can have comfortable accommodations for teaching and learning.

He said the effort yielded results, as there is an improvement in the teaching and learning process and outdoor activities because of staff motivation, sending them for training, and paying their benefits, among others.

He said that in 2022, the college received an award at the principals’ meeting for the first position in the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB), and it also got an award for impressive Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) results. He stated that the college also hosted the FEDCOL Games in 2022 under his watch in recognition of the developmental strides at the college. The students also participated in national debate organised by the Federal Ministry of Education and came second.

In the area of technical education, Omada said that in 2023, one of the students designed a car; the school also participated in the national competition for skills acquisition, where the students showcased a mini tractor.

He stated that the students are usually sent to companies for industrial training where they can have hands-on experience and the result is evident in their performance.

He added that the school supported the student who designed a car by introducing her to one of the stakeholders, Filk Mou, which provided tools to enable her to open a workshop on her own and maybe continue from there.

As a way of training the students, he said the Foundry Department engages them in producing desks and chairs, beds, pots and spoons, and other items for the school’s use and sale to sister schools and some individuals.

He said the college also prints its exercise books, year books, magazines and other materials.

He said that the school is grappling with the challenge of outdated equipment, and appealed to the government to intervene by providing modern equipment.

He said the government had started the intervention through the World Bank-funded IDEAS project, which supplied equipment for building construction, ICT and hospitality and catering departments. He also commended Axxela Limited for renovating and equipping the fabrication and welding workshop which will soon be inaugurated.

The principal added that the Federal Ministry of Environment provided equipment for training in the areas of refrigeration and air conditioning.

He called for more collaboration and support from government and corporate organisations and other stakeholders to change the wrong perception about and develop technical education in the country.