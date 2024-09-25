Sanwo-Olu, Thinkmint Nigeria Advocate Innovation, Sustainability at 2024 REDA

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the Managing Partner of Thinkmint Nigeria, Mrs. Imeida Usoro Olaoye, have highlighted the critical importance of innovation, sustainability, and inclusivity in shaping the future of the real estate sector in Lagos and Nigeria.

According to a statement by the Deputy Director, Public Affairs LASRERA, Adeoti Sobowale, they stated this during a two-day 2024 Real Estate Discussions and Awards (REDA), organised by Thinkmint Nigeria at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, recently.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who was represented at the event by his Special Adviser on Housing, Barr. Barakat Odunuga-Bakare praised the 2024 REDA for the theme, “Navigating Change in Real Estate for a New Era”, noting that it is particularly relevant given the evolving landscape of the industry.

He emphasised that real estate is not just about building structures but creating communities, driving economic growth, and fostering social development. The Governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to ensuring that Lagos State remains a leader in real estate development through comprehensive policies and investments in infrastructure. He outlined the state’s efforts to streamline land title registrations and secure property ownership through the issuance of Certificates of Occupancy (CofO).

These initiatives, he said, have contributed to boosting investor confidence and reducing property disputes, making Lagos a more attractive destination for real estate investments. Sanwo-Olu also highlighted the critical role that infrastructure projects, including road expansions and the development of transportation networks, have played in unlocking the potential of key areas.

In addition, the Governor underscored the administration’s focus on sustainability, particularly in coastal areas like Eko Atlantic City. He mentioned the importance of green building practices and flood defences as part of Lagos’ long-term strategy to address environmental challenges and climate risks.

He also spoke about the role of regulatory bodies like the Lagos State Real Estate Regulatory Authority (LASRERA) and the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) in ensuring that real estate transactions in the state are transparent and environmentally-compliant. He urged the real estate industry to embrace innovation and sustainability as key pillars for growth in the new era.

The Managing Partner of Thinkmint Nigeria, Mrs. Imeida Usoro Olaoye, in her welcome address, set the tone for the conference by stressing the need for innovation and adaptation in the real estate industry. She commended the efforts of industry stakeholders in embracing the theme, “Navigating Change in Real Estate for a New Era”, just as she called on industry professionals to think outside the box and collaborate to create solutions that address current challenges.

Olaoye highlighted the importance of discussing shifts in technology, policy reforms, and market demands, all of which are critical to the future success of the real estate sector.

She recognised the contributions of sponsors and partners in making the event possible and declared the conference open, encouraging participants to take full advantage of the discussions and networking opportunities ahead.

Hon. Ayodeji Joseph, the Managing Director/CEO of Lagos State Development and Property Corporation (LSDPC), also emphasized the importance of reshaping real estate strategies to adapt to a rapidly changing world. He noted that the theme of the event reflects the industry’s need to rethink traditional approaches to stay relevant.

Joseph reaffirmed LSDPC’s commitment to advancing solutions that meet immediate housing needs while promoting long-term economic and infrastructural growth.

He also encouraged attendees to engage in meaningful discussions and explore innovative ideas to tackle the evolving demands of the real estate landscape, reiterating LSDPC’s support for the event and expressing optimism about the future of the industry.

