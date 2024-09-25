Rack Centre reaffirms Commitment to Sustainable Digitization and Job Creation in Nigeria

Rack Centre, West Africa’s leading carrier and cloud-neutral data centre, has reaffirmed its commitment to contributing to Nigeria’s digital economy by expanding its state-of-the-art data centre facilities.

This development, according to the company, is aimed at enabling sustainable digitization and fostering job creation.

Speaking on the expansion and the company’s strategic focus of driving efficiency and cost optimization, Lars Johannisson, CEO of Rack Centre, explained that the company aims to provide a competitive edge in the digital landscape to enable businesses to adapt quickly to changing market dynamics.

“The construction of the LGS2 data centre which is in response to the increasing digital transformation needs of businesses across critical sectors, including finance, oil and gas, manufacturing, and the public sector is expected to create new jobs, thereby establishing the company’s role as a key player in fostering skilled employment opportunities for IT professionals in the region,” Johannisson said.

He noted that the expansion is a testament to the company’s focus on sustainability as well as a reflection of its mission to lead the digital infrastructure sector while prioritizingenvironmental responsibility, which can be seen in the energy-efficient design for the facility and its PUE(Power Usage Efficiency) of 1.35, one of the lowest in the region.

“As part of Rack Centre’s strategic focus on sustainable digitalization and cost optimization, we are dedicated to delivering value-driven digital solutions that not only empower our clients but also contribute to a sustainable future. Our latest data centre expansion aims to reinforce our commitment to providing world-class infrastructure that will support businesses in optimizing their services and advancing their digital agendas,” he added.

Rack Centre’s technical expertise has been widely recognized buttressed by various international awards won over the last 10 years. In 2018, the company’s Head of Data CentreServices was decorated with the prestigious Data CentreManager of the Year Award at the Data Centre Dynamics (DCD) Global Awards 2023. Also, in 2019, the company’s Operations Team was awarded the Operations Team of the Year by the same organization. These feats underscore the company’s excellence in service delivery and operational standards.

Rack Centre hosted the ‘Waste to Energy Summit’ earlier in the year which brought together key stakeholders to explore innovative energy efficiency and environmental sustainability solutions, further solidifying Rack Centre’s commitment to sustainable digitization in the region.