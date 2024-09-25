  • Wednesday, 25th September, 2024

Presidency: Tinubu’ll Soon Reshuffle Cabinet

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

The Presidency on Wednesday disclosed that President Bola Tinubu will before long reshuffle his 47-man cabinet.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, dropped the hint while briefing newsmen at the State House, Abuja.

Responding to a reporter’s question, Onanuga confirmed that the president was tinkering with the idea of rejigging the Federal Executive Council (FEC). 

He, however, was not specific on how soon the ministers will be moved around or dropped.

His words: “It’s true President Bola Tinubu has plan to reshuffle his cabinet but I can’t say specifically whether that will be done before the Independence celebration on October 1”.

