Nigeria Strengthens Partnership with OACPS Members at UNGA

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





Nigeria has stressed its commitment to fostering stronger international partnership and deepening relations with member states of the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS).

The move was made on the sidelines of the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Vice President Kashim Shettima who is representing President Bola Tinubu at the ongoing global event stated this at a high-level OACPS meeting chaired by Angola.

Reiterating the importance of solidarity among member states in the face of numerous global challenges, Shettima emphasised Nigeria’s commitment to the organisation’s goals, while addressing pressing national concerns.

His words “Nigeria remains a principal partner of OACPS, championing our shared values of democracy, diaspora engagement, and development.

“Our presence here at the UN General Assembly allows us to amplify these priorities on the global stage and explore avenues for deeper collaboration.”

The vice president used the opportunity to address Nigeria’s recent inclusion on a high-risk jurisdiction list for anti-money laundering concerns, saying “We’re here to set the record straight and engage in constructive dialogue with our international partners.”

Shettima reaffirmed Nigeria’s support for OACPS initiatives, including the organisation’s focus on Haiti’s ongoing crisis. While acknowledging Kenya’s contribution of 400 troops to Haiti, he highlighted Nigeria’s historical role in South-South cooperation.

“Our technical aid corps programme, which has sent teachers and doctors to the Caribbean, exemplifies Nigeria’s commitment to uplifting fellow OACPS nations,” the Vice President added.

Shettima outlined Nigeria’s strategy to leverage its position as Africa’s most populous nation to advocate for OACPS interests, promote fair treatment in international financial systems, and strengthen ties with both developing and developed nations.

According to him: “We’re representing Nigeria’s interests while also championing the collective voice of the OACPS. President Tinubu’s vision for Nigeria aligns closely with the OACPS agenda. In today’s interconnected world, our success is intertwined with that of our partner nations.”

Earlier, Secretary-General of OACPS, Georges Rebelo Pinto Chikoti, described Nigeria as, “a motor of the OACPS and an important member state.”

Chikoti noted that the meeting aimed to strengthen cooperation with Nigeria and expressed gratitude for the country’s significant contributions.

The OACPS Scribe expressed confidence in the UN’s involvement and commitment to supporting member states facing various challenges.

He also reiterated the importance of strengthening partnerships between OACPS member states and the European Union, focusing on crucial collaborations in areas such as environment, infrastructure, education, and business development.