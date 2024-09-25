Niger Signs Agreement with Three  Companies on Sugar Cane Cultivation

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Niger State Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding(MoU) with three companies for sugarcane cultivation and sugar production in the state.

According to statement, the agreement, which was signed at the Government House Minna, involves, Uttham Sucrotech International, Rite Foods Limited, Legacy Sugar Company Ltd withNiger Foods.

The MoU which is a three-year project, will see to the establishment of six sugar mills in Niger State with four to be located between Shiroro and Minna on a 148,000 hectares of land.

According to the agreement, Uttham Sucrotech Company will provide 110,000 out growers and other by-products of sugarcane such as refined ethanol, power, and cattle feeds among others, would also be produced.

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, who described the agreement as unprecedented, said the initiative will immensely benefit the people as it will turn around their livelihoods.

The governor, while reiterating the state government’s commitment to making agriculture the mainstay of the economy, disclosed that $1billion sovereign guarantee fund will soon be given to the state,, which said would be channeled towards the sugar project.

The Chairman, Uttham Sucrotech Company, Rajan Adlakha said Niger State has a vast land that should not be left fallow, stating that the project would empower local farmers for self-sufficiency.

He said the company intends to bring in the best technology for the sugar plants, stressing that Niger State has the capacity to produce the required litres of ethanol in the country.

Chairman Niger Foods, Sammy Adigun, who stated that Nigeria produces only three per cent of the sugar it consumes, said Niger state will change the narrative with the agreement signed.

He disclosed that the excess water released from Shiroro dam would be harvested for the sugar mills.

Adigun said there will be an off-take of 145 million litres of ethanol from the sugar plant and that every year, each benefitting farmer will make between N5 million and N6 million revenue.

Also speaking, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Rite Foods, Mr. Seleem Adegunwa, said the role of the company in the project is to ensure that there are consumers of the product at the end of production and that the company will offer all the necessary support to ensure that the target is achieved as the company is also providing a similar support in Adamawa State.

Alhaji Abubakar Isah, who spoke on behalf of Legacy Sugar Company, pledged their support, adding that the governor’s initiative will reduce pressure on the dollar, increase community growth and development.

The Director, Project Development and Investment Promotion, National Sugar Development Council, Balarabe Ladan, commended Niger State government for the bold and timely initiative saying it will bring prosperity and go a long way in eliminating social vices while urging other State Governments to emulate the farmer Governor.

Other stakeholders and investors, who spoke reaffirmed their confidence in the Farm governor’s ability in providing enabling environment for investments as they reassured Nigerlites of using their long-time experience to continue investing in the State and open doors of opportunities to the citizenry.