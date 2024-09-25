Lontor Rolls Out RESS to Minimise Energy Costs for Nigerians 





Bennett Oghifo

Lontor Hi-Tech Development Company, one of the subsidiaries of Choice International Group, has rolled out a renewable energy system that will help minimise electricity costs in the face of rising energy costs in the country.

The product, Residential Energy Storage System (RESS) is solar-based but has the capacity of cutting energy costs by about 80 percent.

While Nigerians who reportedly enjoy about 20 hours of electricity daily, currently pay about N225 Kilowatt Per hour KW/h, the RESS will provide constant electricity supply at N40 for the same unit.

The event themed, “Power your lifestyle”, had several distributors and residents in attendance. Also in attendance were the Managing Director of the company, Mr Roamen Lin, Senior marketing Manager, Mr Larry Long, Senior Sales managers, Mrs Doris Du and Mr Kizito Okhaifoh.

Speaking at the event, Long said the company has been in Nigeria for over 20 years and has continued to expand in the provision of household appliances and others.

Noting that before now, people knew Lontor with the manufacturing of torches and rechargeable fans, he said the company has an array of rechargeable and non rechargeable fans as well as torchlights for indoor and outdoor services.

Other products are boom speakers, kitchen appliances like multi function blenders, air fryers and mixers; energy conserving Air Conditioners, heater kettles and a host of other products.

Speaking about the new product, Long said; “People are paying N200 to N250 per unit of electricity but by using this solar system, you will be spending N40 per unit”.

On his part, Kizito said the renewable energy system is made up of an inverter and lithium battery -as opposed to the lead used in some places – all put together as one.

“This is the first time such a launch will be done in Abuja, which is part of the North Central market. Lontor is a manufacturer of several household appliances including blender, torchlights, music box, fans, heater kettles among others. Choice International Group has Lontor, GAC and Gree as subsidiaries

“We are providing you with 3 months warranty for the inverters, while our technical guys are available to help with installation and maintenance.

“The Residential Energy Storage Unit is very compact, doesn’t take much space”.

Doris who spoke on product specifics said the inverter comes in three categories of 2.56KWh which can carry some household items; 5kwh which can carry washing machines, ACs and some household appliances as well as 10kwh which can power an entire residential apartment.

On the unique selling points of the product, Doris said the RESS has “high grade quality and safety. Unique and sleek design, beautifies the home. Flexible, battery expansion and paralleling, Multi scenario application; Multiple sources of Power; Seamless power switch-over within 20-10 milliseconds; Sleep-grade noise, as it doesn’t disturb one’s sleep, intuitive and easy to use; plug and play connections; easy to install as it comes with all its accessories and so there is no need to buy other accessories”.

When fully charged, the inverters can last for three days non-stop, while the batteries last 8 to 10 years as each has 3000 times recycle span.

The event which featured a raffle draw, saw various dealers and other buyers going home with mouthwatering gifts of between N100,000 to N1 million.