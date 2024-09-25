  • Wednesday, 25th September, 2024

Guinea Insurance Launches Nationwide Campaign for Insurance Solution

Guinea Insurance Plc, has announced the official launch of its #ComfortAssured campaign, a nationwide Integrated Marketing initiative aimed at enhancing customer engagement and reinforcing the company’s commitment to delivering comprehensive and reliable insurance solutions.

The insurer in a statement to journalists said with regulatory approvals now secured, the #ComfortAssured campaign is set to increase brand awareness and strengthen relationships with customers across Nigeria. 

The statement noted that as part of this initiative is that the company would introduce new, innovative insurance products tailored to meet the evolving needs of both individuals and businesses.

Managing Director of the company,  Mr. Ademola Abidogun said, “We are excited to roll out the #ComfortAssured campaign and bring our message of comfort and assurance to Nigerians nationwide. This marks a significant step in our mission to offer dependable insurance solutions that our customers can rely on.”

He said the campaign would be launched across multiple platforms, expanding Guinea Insurance’s reach and presence across the country.

