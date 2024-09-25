FG Trains Kano Farmers, Targets Enhanced Soil Fertility, Food Security

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano.

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security has introduced soil health card project to Northern farmers, aimed at empowering them to transform agricultural practices, leading to a more productive, sustainable, and profitable farming in the country.

The State Minister, Dr. Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi disclosed this at a two-day Sensitization Workshop organized by the Ministry for Northern farmers held in Kano, on Wednesday.

Abdullahi, was represented by the Director, Agricultural Land and Climate Change Management Services Of the Ministry, Oshadiya Olanipekin, said the objective of the sensitization was to acquaint farmers with the required knowledge on how to sustain farmlands for maximum food security.

The Minister noted that during the two days stakeholders engagement, farmers would be trained on modern ways of enhancing soil fertility status before planting to boost the value chain production.

He maintained that the ministry would not relent in ensuring adequate sensitization is being put in place across board , geared towards achieving the set objectives.

The National Coordinator of Agro-Climate Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscape ACReSAL Abdulhamid Umar, represented by the Kano Coordinator, Dr Dahiru Mohammad Hashim, explained that the workshop would play a vital role in addressing issues of land degradation and Climate Change in the country.

“The development of the Nigeria Farmers’ Soil Health Card stands as a

testament to our commitment to sustainable agriculture, climate-smart practices, and improved food security.”

“The proposed action plan, focusing on balanced fertilizer application and enhanced soil fertility, aligns perfectly with our broader objectives of enhancing climate resilience and boosting agricultural productivity.”

Mohammed commended the spirit of professionals, experts, and farmers to design a soil health card that meets the unique needs of Nigeria’s diverse agro-ecological zones.