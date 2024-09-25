FG Applauds NMCC’s Ruling against Daily Trust for False Reportage on the Samoa Agreement

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja





The federal government has saluted the National Media Complaints Commission (NMCC) for its landmark investigation which found Daily Trust’s report on the Samoa Agreement to be inaccurate, misleading and in breach of the Code of Ethics for Nigerian Journalists.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, disclosed this yesterday in a statement.

He said the Nigerian Media Ombudsman was impartial and thorough in its investigation saying the ruling serves as a testament to the importance of journalistic integrity and accountability.

In the statement issued by his Special Assistant, Rabiu Ibrahim, the minister described the ruling as a reminder of the crucial role the media plays in shaping public perception through truthful and accurate reporting.

“The public expects that news outlets will adhere strictly to professional ethics and conduct by ensuring that their reportage is factual, fair, and balanced. This way, injurious reporting such as the one done by Daily Trust could be effectively avoided.

“The federal government recognises that a free press is a pillar of democracy but with this freedom comes the responsibility to report news in a manner that is accurate and devoid of misinformation. It is only through this commitment to truth that the media can effectively hold the government and institutions accountable,” Idris said.

He said the ruling against Daily Trust would serve as a benchmark for journalistic excellence, and also strengthen the bonds between the media, the government, and the people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He added the federal government appreciates the recommendations made by the NMCC, including the directive to Daily Trust to issue a public apology for its false report on the Samoa Agreement and take measures to prevent future occurrences.

The minister noted that the call for increased transparency and proactive information dissemination by Federal Government institutions was duly noted, assuring that steps will be taken to ensure that Nigerians were adequately informed about matters of public interest.

He reiterated the commitment of the federal government to fostering an environment where the media thrives and is also accountable to the ethical standards of the profession.

“We call on all media organisations to continue to uphold these standards and work collaboratively in the dissemination of accurate information, which is essential for a well-informed and active citizenry,” he stated.

The federal government few months ago, threatened to prosecute Daily Trust Newspaper for falsehood and inciting journalism capable of gas lighting the country and causing regional disaffection after the newspaper reported that the Samoa Agreement, which the country signed on June 28, 2024 at the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS) secretariat in Brussels, Belgium, was to promote LGBTQ in the country.

It also vowed to lodge a formal complaint to the Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN), insisting there was nowhere in the document where LGBTQ agreement was mentioned.