ECOWAS Heads of State Approve $15bn Lagos-Abidjan Highway’s Design 

The design of the Lagos-Abidjan Corridor Highway Development Project has been finalised and approved by heads of member states of ECOWAS, with the goal of initiating the procurement process in its next meeting.

The Heads of member states of ECOWAS, Chaired by the Minister of Works, Sen. Dave Umahi, met to finalise the design of the project at the 21st Ministerial Steering Committee meeting, on Saturday in Lagos.

The project, which is expected to cost $15 billion and increase regional economic integration, is currently in its study phase, which indicates that detailed research, planning, and design are being conducted, according to a statement issued by the Federal Ministry of Works.

Highlighting the history and progress of the Lagos-Abidjan highway development project, Umahi stated that the project, initiated in 2013, had received significant funding support from the African Development Bank.

He noted that the current meeting aimed to finalise and approve the design of the project, as it was nearing a crucial stage where concrete steps towards implementation could be taken.

He said the heads of member states of ECOWAS have met to agree on the project and that various stages of development, including design, environmental impact assessment, and funding mechanisms, had been ongoing for the past 11 years.

“The design of the project, ESIA design, conceptualisation, funding mechanisms have been on in the past 11 years.

“As of today, we are going to listen to the committee of experts in terms of the design and so we believe that we will finalise and approve the design today, and then we set the goal for procurement, probably in our next meeting,” he said.

The Minister of Roads and Highways, Ghana, Mr Francis Boakye, emphasised the importance of infrastructure, particularly roads, in driving socio-economic development.

He explained how highways could facilitate trade, tourism, and economic activities, and cited the example of the United States’ economic boom as evidence of this correlation.

Boakye emphasised the significance of the Lagos-Abidjan highway project in promoting economic integration within West Africa.

He also noted that Ghana’s significant involvement in the project demonstrated its commitment to regional economic integration.

Dr Amede Kouakou, Minister of Equipment and Road Maintenance, Cote d’Ivoire, said that he, along with the other ministers involved in the Lagos-Abidjan highway development project, were committed to accelerating the project’s progress.

He specifically mentioned his intention to take action on his part to ensure that the project became a reality for the citizens of Cote d’Ivoire and Nigeria.