Customs Vows to End Proliferation of Weapons, Smuggling in Border Communities 

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has reiterated its readiness to end proliferation of small arms and light weapons, as well as smuggling of contrabands in border communities across the country.

The NCS Zonal Coordinator, Zone B, Kaduna, Sambo Dangaladima, reiterated the service’s readiness to combat the menace while addressing officers and men of the Katsina Area Command of the Service Wednesday.

He said the NCS, under the stewardship of CGC Bashir Adeniyi, has adopted proactive and resolving measures to adequately tackle the influx of small arms and light weapons in border communities.

He added that the NCS has taken strategic measures to intensify surveillance operations at the nation’s border communities to fight against economic saboteurs and criminality.

Dangaladima said: “We are committed to man our borders properly and prevent the influx of contraband goods, as well as proliferation of small arms and light weapons that may end up in the hands of bandits and other criminal entities.”

On welfare of officers, the NCS zonal coordinator said Adeniyi is aware of the hardship that officers and men of the service were going through and is committed to cushioning and improving their livelihood.

According to him, the service under Adeniyi remains committed to providing strategic leadership to ensure effective and efficient service delivery for optimum performance.

He therefore charged the officers and men of the service to redouble their efforts to ensure that the NCS achieves greater heights in its mandates of revenue generation, suppression of smuggling, and trade facilitation.

Earlier, the Controller of the Katsina Area Command, Comptroller Abba-Aji, said the state has 12 border areas that were not active except Jibia border which was recently reopened for legitimate business activities.

Dangaladima, who is in Katsina to sensitise officers on the importance of collaboration, innovation and relationship between stakeholders and the Nigeria Customs Service, is expected to meet with members of the business and border communities.