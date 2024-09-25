CCSF, French Embassy Reenact Paris 2024 Act in Abuja

The Chika Chukwumerije Sports Foundation (CCSF) is set to kick off a one-day ‘Inspire the Future‘ programme at the Springhall British School at Maitama, Abuja, as the foundation unfurls a self-defense workshop for girls as well as an introduction to taekwondo and Olympic enlightenment workshop for all participants.

The workshop is part of a range of sporting activities across various schools in Nigeria being organized by the French Embassy to showcase its dynamism in the period of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The Beijing 2008 Olympic medalist, Chika Chukwumerije, is using the Olympian platform to inspire young people leaving a lasting impression that yields positive dividends for decades to come.

“The stories of Olympians are often one of people who dare to dream to be the best in their sport and then through hard work, diligence, and commitment bring those dreams to reality and become symbols of excellence in their respective sports. “

“This workshop is about inspiring these young ones and giving them the courage to dream big. It is also sharing with them the virtues and mindset that would help turn their dreams into reality over time.“

The team captain at the London 2012 Olympics also spoke on the importance of dedicated self-defense classes for girls, which is one of the two components of the workshop.

Head of Administration of Springhall British School, Sophia Anegbeh, lauded the programme, noting how excited the kids are about the event. “We planned just for fifty participants but we have been caught off guard and overwhelmed by the interest in the workshop, especially the self-defense classes. We have just 25 slots for the self-defense workshop but over 80 girls have signed up and 65 persons for the taekwondo & Olympics workshop,” she added.

The event is powered by the French Embassy in Nigeria and the French Institute.