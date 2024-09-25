Banditry: Global Peace Prize Awaits Tinubu, Matawalle, Says Group

The Centre for Peace Advocacy in Africa (CPAA) has tipped President Bola Tinubu and Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, for a prestigious global peace prize.

The group said this is in recognition of their exemplary contributions to enhancing sustainable worldwide peace and innovative solutions to local and international security challenges.

In a statement signed by its Director, Ochonu Williams, President Tinubu’s administration has made significant strides in tackling insecurity, fulfilling his Renewed Hope promise to Nigerians.

Under his leadership, Williams said targeted military operations have successfully neutralized notorious bandit groups, restored hope among Nigerians and minimized civilian casualties.

He added that community engagement initiatives have also been established, addressing underlying grievances and promoting social cohesion.

Williams praised the Federal Government for dialogue channels with local stakeholders that have fostered greater cooperation and trust between communities and security agencies.

He said that economic empowerment programmes have provided alternatives to vulnerable populations, reducing the allure of banditry and enhancing economic stability in affected regions.

Meanwhile, Williams said Matawalle has demonstrated exceptional leadership in the fight against banditry, with notable successes including enhanced intelligence gathering, boosted security presence and support for troops.

“The fight against banditry requires sustained effort and commitment. President Tinubu and Minister Matawalle’s leadership has charted a promising course to promote peace, security and development.

“Matawalle has demonstrated exceptional leadership in the fight against banditry. His recent visit to the North-west led to the killing of notorious bandit kingpin, Halilu Sububu. This significant breakthrough is a testament to the minister’s commitment to eradicating banditry.

“President Tinubu and Matawalle’s collaborative efforts have yielded notable successes. The improved intelligence gathering has facilitated more effective strategic operations. Enhanced collaboration between security agencies has resulted in better information sharing, enabling targeted operations against bandit groups.

“The deployment of additional troops to affected areas has boosted security presence and deterrence. This increased military presence has reassured communities of the government’s commitment to their safety,” he said.

The CPAA believes President Tinubu and Matawalle’s efforts warrant international recognition, sending a strong message that Nigeria is committed to protecting its citizens.