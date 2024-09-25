As Domestic Workers Kill their Employers…

Magnus Onyibe

In 2021, Mrs. Maria Igbinedion, the 85-year-old mother of former Edo State governor Chief Lucky Igbinedion, was tragically murdered by her domestic worker, Dominion Okoro. The sorrow is deepened by the fact that her murder was driven by the desire to steal her jewelry and other cherished items, gifts from her children.

This shocking event sent ripples through Nigerian society, exposing the risks that domestic workers can pose to families. It emphasizes the need for thorough vetting and continuous monitoring of domestic staff, as well as addressing any issues in the employer-employee dynamic.

Before the tragic death of Mrs. Igbinedion, which left her family—her children Bright, Michael, and others—grieving the premature loss of their mother at the hands of a worker-driven by greed and malice, similar cases of domestic workers murdering their employers had occurred in Nigeria.

In 2015, Nigerian businessman Oyibo Amachree was brutally murdered by his driver and domestic worker. In 2016, 78-year-old Chief Mrs. Olusola Olubunmi was killed by her domestic worker, and in 2018, Lagos businessman Mr. Tunde Sunmonu met the same fate.

One of the most horrifying recent cases was the murder of Dr. Aribemchukwu Ajumogobia, the daughter of Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia. On July 31, 2024, Dr. Ajumogobia was found dead outside their Parkview, Lagos residence. Following an investigation, a 21-year-old housemaid, Abigail Peter, a 35-year-old driver, Olatunji Oluwasegun, and a 45-year-old security guard, Umaru Mamman, admitted to killing her. They revealed that they had gagged and stabbed her in the neck, intending to steal cash and valuables.

It is heartbreaking that the stolen items were likely of little value, yet a promising young doctor in her early thirties lost her life due to the greed of domestic workers who conspired to carry out such a heinous act.

The disturbing rise in violent crimes committed by domestic staff against their employers is not unique to Nigeria. In fact, a quick online search shows that such crimes are prevalent across the African continent and even on a global scale.

Here are a few examples of such murders in Africa: In 2019, a 79-year-old woman in South Africa was killed by her domestic worker. In 2018, a couple in Kenya was murdered by their domestic worker, and in Uganda in 2017, a 60-year-old woman faced a similar fate at the hands of her domestic worker.

Globally, this trend can be seen in other countries as well. In 2019, a 61-year-old woman in France was murdered by her domestic worker. In India, a 70-year-old woman was killed by her domestic worker in 2018. In the United States, a 65-year-old woman was murdered by her caregiver in 2019.

The question remains: what drives domestic workers to murder their employers? Several factors have been identified, including greed fueled by financial struggles, stress from work, mental health issues, personal grudges, and social and economic inequality. Other contributing factors include poor working conditions, mistreatment by employers, low wages, exploitation, and the absence of proper background checks for domestic workers.

Given these statistics and factors, the troubling trend of domestic workers killing or poisoning their employers, who are essentially their benefactors, is becoming a global problem. In Nigeria, it is quickly becoming a national crisis, nearing epidemic proportions. Recently, news broke about Ronke, the wife of David Edevbie, a former Delta State finance commissioner and 2023 gubernatorial candidate, narrowly escaping a deadly plot by her domestic staff, who had laced her breakfast with a sleep-inducing drug.

Thankfully, she locked herself in her section of their Parkview Estate, Ikoyi home before succumbing to the drug’s effects. Had she not done so, she might have been another victim of domestic worker violence, which has been growing alarmingly. The timing of her escape is particularly chilling, as it occurred just one month after the tragic murder of Justice Ajumogobia’s daughter, also in Parkview Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos.

There are numerous similar incidents across the country that have garnered media attention, along with many others that have not. For example, in southwestern Nigeria, a maid bought rat poison with the intent to put it in a pot of soup, which could have been consumed by an entire family. The family might have all been killed if she hadn’t been caught before carrying out her deadly plan.

Considering the severity of these situations, it’s clear that this disturbing trend has sparked serious concerns about household safety in Nigeria. This problem must be addressed urgently before it escalates into a full-blown crisis.

However, amid these grim stories of domestic workers turning against their employers, there are solutions to this growing threat. Some of the key remedies involve better communication, diligent background checks, and proper training. As Miyamoto Musashi wisely said:

“The purpose of today’s training is to defeat yesterday’s understanding.”

To reduce and possibly prevent future occurrences of such crimes, experts recommend several steps for employers. These include conducting thorough background checks on domestic workers, fostering open and effective communication, and ensuring fair treatment of staff—especially since some domestic workers have faced abuse from their employers.

Additionally, employers must ensure that domestic workers receive fair compensation and are provided with humane working conditions. Training in conflict resolution should also be introduced, along with stronger security measures, such as restricting access to certain areas of the home. Such steps may have helped protect Mrs. Ronke Edevbie, as shown by her recent experience.

These measures could serve as vital models to address this crisis in Nigeria. As the saying goes, “nothing is new under the sun.” From available records of similar crimes in other countries, it’s evident that the strategies mentioned earlier have been effective in places where domestic worker violence has been curbed. This has led to a noticeable reduction in such crimes.

For example, countries like the US, UK, and Singapore have stringent background check and verification processes before hiring domestic workers. In Nigeria, the absence of such measures is glaring, and the need for their introduction is urgent. This is further highlighted by the fact that the employee responsible for Dr. Ajumogobia’s murder was reportedly newly hired without a proper vetting process.

Currently, domestic worker providers in Nigeria operate informally and without regulation. There is a pressing need for regulated employment agencies to screen and train domestic workers before placing them in homes. In many advanced countries, regulated agencies ensure domestic workers are properly vetted, trained, and placed in appropriate households. The rise in these crimes in Nigeria may be due, in part, to the absence of such a system here, making it crucial to establish one without delay.

There was a time when child trafficking posed a major threat in Nigeria, leading to the creation of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) to address and combat the issue. Similarly, it is now crucial for both the Executive and Legislative branches of government to take urgent action and create legislation to deal with the current crisis. In this context, countries like the Philippines, Indonesia, and South Africa have introduced labor laws that protect domestic workers, including provisions for minimum wages, paid leave, and protection from abuse.

Recently, Nigeria approved a new minimum wage of N70,000, and Senate President Godswill Akpabio confirmed that it applies to domestic workers. However, clarification is needed from the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and relevant government bodies about the standing of domestic workers, as the current minimum wage legislation only applies to employers with more than 15 employees.

Given this, the proposed agency would focus on the training and support of domestic workers. Some countries already offer training for both employers and workers to foster healthy relationships, improve conflict resolution, and promote cultural understanding. In certain places, domestic workers also undergo psychological evaluations to identify any potential mental health concerns before being placed in homes.

Government support is not the only solution. Based on research, community-based initiatives and support groups can also help address the socio-economic challenges that domestic workers face, acting as a safety net. Religious institutions, like churches and mosques, have a vital role to play in this process. Additionally, law enforcement and the prosecution of domestic worker-related crimes must be strengthened to deter future violence against employers.

Several international examples demonstrate the effectiveness of these approaches. For instance, the Philippines, which sends the highest number of domestic workers abroad and is one of the top three nations for foreign exchange remittances, has established the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA). This agency has significantly improved the management of domestic workers. Likewise, Singapore has a maid levy and mandatory training to regulate the sector, and in the United States, the National Domestic Workers Alliance (NDWA) ensures proper oversight and protection for domestic workers.

Domestic workers—whether they are security guards, housemaids, or drivers—play a critical role in society, especially when they work closely with our loved ones. It is essential that their activities are carefully monitored, just as other countries have done. This is the central argument of this discussion, and I hope it emphasizes the need for the Nigerian government to take responsibility and put in place safeguards to address this growing issue. While these concerns may seem minor, they can have significant and potentially devastating effects on society.

Some readers might question why I have chosen to focus on such a sensitive topic—one that evokes sadness and grief, and which some may prefer to forget. In essence, why revisit painful memories?

My response is that l share the pains of the families of the victims of domestic workers violence because it is something that is relatable.

In 2017, l suffered the tragedy of lossing my 18 years old adorable daughter , Kikaose Ebiye-Onyibe who was on track to graduate as a lawyer from the university of Birmingham in England. Her sudden passage which was a result of a badly performed surgery for appendix in Gold Cross hospital, now Lagoon hospital on Bourdilon road, ikoyi,Lagos , had a profound effect on me and my family.

Since l did not want a similar tragedy to happen to other families owing to ignorance and not having anyone to advocate for potential victims as patients in hospitals, where some shady activities can happen in the theatre ,l shared my family’s sad experience in a book titled: “Beyond Loss And Grief. The Story of Kikaose Ebiye-Onyibe,a Survivor’s Manual for Coping With the Loss of a Child”.

It is a personal memoir which l believe helped to shine the light on the painful experience of grief. ln a chapter titled “United ln Grief” l listed prominent and ordinary Nigerians including the sitting president, serving and ex-governors and musicians as well as sports enthusiats who lost their young children under tragic circumstances as aimed to share in their grief.

It is my hope that l would achieve a similar goal with this media intervention aimed at gingering the authorities into taking action to end the rising tide of domestic workers killing their employers before another such avoidable tragedy befalls another family.

•Magnus Onyibe, an entrepreneur, public policy analyst,author, democracy advocate, development strategist, alumnus of Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, Tufts University, Massachusetts, USA, and a former commissioner in Delta state government, sent this piece from Lagos, Nigeria.

