Arkbridge Assures Home Buyers in New Lagos City of Good Returns

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

Arkbridge Infrastructure Limited, the developer of New Lagos City, has assured real estate investors and home buyers of exciting rental income and opportunities in its various house types within the city.

The New Lagos City is a residential ecosystem which, according to Pelumi Amusa, an Engineer working with Arkkbridge, comprises various developments including East Land Golf Estate, which is a landed property; Fairfield Apartments with different Courts A, B and C, and Garden Terraces, all sitting on about 43 hectares of land in Ibeju Lekki area of Lagos.

Court A is housing five blocks of flats. In each block there are about 18 Apartments which consist of three bedrooms, two bedrooms and single beds for different family-types.

“Now, we have introduced the Garden Terraces, also within the city. These are for families that want to stay on their own. That led us to create single units different from the apartment buildings for people that want to have their own dedicated facilities like power and water.

“We decided to also introduce the Garden Terraces for people who have the money and want to enjoy their lives without anybody’s disturbance,” Amusa said.

He stressed that the new development comprises single family units for clients that want luxury and exclusive living.

The estate, he said, promises 24 hours uninterrupted power to be supplied by gas plants from an IPP company and will be ready by the first quarter of 2025. There is a water treatment plant to provide potable clean water. The plant is a German technology and it’s going to be delivered before the end of this year. It is presently at 85 percent completion stage.

“It is a rental income property because it can serve many purposes, it can serve as rental income property and personal property but currently we will be having two- and three-bedroom terraces and we’re working on six units for the two bedrooms and we’re going as far as 200 units. Both two bedroom and three bedrooms will be stand-alone buildings,” he said.

According to him, for every client subscribing to the two bedrooms, there is an extra one room to themselves but the third room is not of the same size as the other rooms, adding that the extra room can serve as a maid room, depending on the client’s choice. “It’s an added value; you have your car packed to yourself. You can also enjoy the amenities that other clients will be enjoying within the estate,” he said.

As a new addition to their value propositions, the company has introduced Silverstone Managers to manage the infrastructural facilities in the entire city. Silverstone prides itself as partners in creating exceptional living and investment environments.

The Business Manager for Silverstone Manager, Ayo Ayeni, told visitors, residents, investors and a few realtors during a tour of the New Lagos City that they provide efficient, cost-effective property management solutions, adding that they simplify management for communities, offering smarter services that enhance value.

“We are here to ensure that the estate is well maintained and also to oversee the infrastructure development in the estate. We’re talking about the roads, power, waste management, and security; anything that has to do with facility management, Silverstone will be overseeing it,” She said.

She added that they would ensure that the estate is liveable, assuring clients that they were in good hands. She disclosed that they were working on strategies for buyers to be able to make an income out of their property, revealing that they would be introducing a product in the estate.

“There is a product which we intend to launch very soon but it is still in the pipeline. It has to do with rental opportunities. For now, we have what we call Silverstone App and on this we have clients that have been on-boarded. With this App, when they want to come into the estate, all they have to do is generate their own code that will give them access into the estate,” Ayeni said.

“We thank all participants for their engagement and support. For those who have yet to settle their developmental levies, we urge prompt payment to support the ongoing development of our community.”

Silverstone Management’s tour of New Lagos City Estate proved to be a resounding success, offering a comprehensive look at the transformative developments managed by Silverstone Managers.

The company said the event highlighted significant progress at Eastland Golf Estate and Fairfield Apartments, demonstrating the impact of Silverstone’s innovative management approach.

Attendees witnessed the estate’s advanced infrastructure, including completed projects such as modern lighting, upgraded security systems with CCTV, enhanced road networks, and reliable internet facilities. These improvements underscore Silverstone’s dedication to delivering exceptional property management services and creating a high-quality living environment.

The tour provided valuable insights into both completed and ongoing projects, showcasing the tangible benefits of Silverstone’s management expertise.

The event also emphasised the importance of residents’ contributions through developmental levies, which are essential for funding continued enhancements and maintaining the estate’s high standards.