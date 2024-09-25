Again, Court Adjourns Yahaya Bello’s Case to October 31

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The trial of the former Governor of Kogi State, Mr Yahaya Bello, before a Federal High Court in Abuja, has once again been adjourned to October 31.

The adjournment by the trial judge, Justice Emeka Nwite, was to enable the judge rule in Bello’s request for suspension of the case due to his appeal in respect of his arraignment, pending at the Supreme Court.

The matter has been adjourned several times owing to the defendant’s continued challenge of his arraignment before the Abuja division of the Federal High Court on grounds of a Kogi State High Court order, which had barred the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from harassing, intimidating, arresting or investigating him over alleged act of money laundering.

When the matter came up for hearing on Wednesday, Bello’s lawyer, Mr A.M. Adoyi, drew the court’s attention to the fact that the issue of arraignment of the defendant was the subject matter of an appeal already entered by him at the Supreme Court.

“The appeal number is SC/CR/847/2024 and SC/CR/848/2024. That means the most appropriate thing to do is to await the decision of the Supreme Court in the aforesaid appeal before taking any step for arraignment so as not to render the appellant’s appeal null or to pull the rug out of the feet of the Supreme Court,” the defendant’s lawyer said.

Responding, the lawyer to the EFCC, Kemi Pinheiro (SAN), told the court that the defendant’s counsel was turning the court into a place of entertainment.

He said: “Secondly, an appeal the defendant filed at the Court of Appeal disputing the mode of service of the charge and proof of evidence on their counsel was dismissed by the Court of Appeal on the August 28.

“The Court of Appeal said the mode of service was good and proper service. The appellant shall not take any further step until he submits himself. But they took another step.”

The former governor submitted himself to the EFCC last Wednesday, accompanied by the Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, but the EFCC reportedly refused to interrogate or detain him.

It was later reported that the EFCC operatives allegedly laid siege to the Kogi Government Lodge in Abuja to arrest the governor at night.

Arguing against the defendant’s applications, Pinheiro said: “They have three applications on this — two before your lordship and one before the Supreme Court. I will now urge your lordship to demonstrate audacity of coercive power on him.”

Adoyi, Bello’s lawyer, however, argued that the life issue of the matter slated for Wednesday (today), which is the arraignment, “is subject to an appeal by the defendant at the Supreme Court”.

“In the interest of justice, we should await the decision of the Supreme Court on the issue,” he urged the court.

Justice Nwite said with the submission made by the counsel, he would have to decide the issues raised one way or the other.

He said he would have to adjourn to rule on the matter and subsequently fixed October 31, for ruling and arraignment.