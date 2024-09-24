Troops Kill 8 Terrorists, Recover Arms, Rescue Victims of Abduction

•Sharme, notorious bandits’ leader killed in fratricidal clash

•As MNJTF Kill 5 B/Haram/ISWAP terrorists in Borno

The High Command of the Nigerian Army yesterday said its troops deployed to the JTF Northeast Operation Hadin Kai, killed no fewer than eight notorious terrorist fighters and recovered a haul of firearms in a swift move to crush the remaining terrorists and insurgents in the Northeast theatre of operations.

In another development, Kachalla Tukur Sharme, a notorious bandits’ leader, has been reported killed in a clash with another bandits group. Samuel Aruwan, Kaduna State Overseeing Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

Samuel Aruwan said Sharme was the mastermind of the kidnapping of 121 students of Bethel Baptist High School, Kaduna, on 5th July, 2021.

In yet another related development, troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), operating under sector 3, yesterday killed no fewer than five Boko Haram and Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP), terrorist fighters and forced others to flee the scene with gunshot wounds.

A statement by Nigerian Army on JTF Northeast Operation Hadin Kai, Monday, also disclosed that a network involved in kidnapping for ransom was smashed with victims freed and a notorious gunrunner captured in the recent round of operations.

The statement read in part: “On 22 September 2024, troops stationed in Borno State thwarted an attempt by terrorists to raid villages for supplies and logistics. After an intense firefight, three of the assailants were taken out.

“The troops recovered one light machine gun, one AK-47 rifle, two hand grenades, five AK-47 rifle magazines, 200 linked Rounds of light Machine Gun and other materials, including fifteen thousand Naira and a Techno phone seized at the scene.

“In another clash, while acting on credible intelligence, troops cornered terrorists escorting abducted victims through Uvaha Village in Gwoza Local Government Area.

“Despite heavy rain, the troops went after the terrorists and eliminated one of them, forcing the others to flee, leaving behind 16 hostages. Among the freed victims were 10 men and six women.”

The Service noted that a follow-up search of the area uncovered two grenades, a bag of fish and sundry items.

“Meanwhile, in Yobe State, troops set up a well-planned ambush while acting on intelligence about a group of terrorists receiving supplies from their collaborators.

“This led to the neutralization of four terrorists in Madza and Azare villages of Gujba Local Government Area. The soldiers also captured two AK-47 rifles and two empty Ak-47 rifle magazines, as well as other sundry items,” the service said.

The Nigerian Army further said that troops deployed in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, acted on credible intelligence about the movement of a terrorists’ collaborator who specialised in supplying arms and ammunition to terrorists, activated a stop and search operation on suspected vehicles, in synergy with other security agencies, leading to the arrest of a suspect at Kugbo general area in FCT.

Meanwhile, troops of MNJTF, killed these terrorists while repelling a vicious attack by the terrorist groups in Mallam Fatori, as part of its display of unwavering courage and determination.

A statement by Chief Military Information Officer MNJTF, Lt Col Olaniyi Osoba, said the fierce gun battle with the terrorists ensued after the they attacked the troops’ location in the area. He said the well-coordinated counter attack operation resulted in a resounding victory for the MNJTF forces.

According to him, “The MNJTF troops demonstrated their superior firepower and combat skills, neutralizing five Boko Haram terrorists and forcing the remaining insurgents to flee the scene with gunshot wounds. In a relentless hot pursuit, the troops chased down the fleeing terrorists, causing them to abandon a significant cache of arms and ammunition”.

The recovered arms from the terrorists he said, “include one PKM Machine Gun with 200 link belt rounds, two AK-47 Rifles, two Hand Grenades, five Magazines, three empty PKM links, a Techno mobile phone, and a sum of fifteen thousand Naira (N15,000) in cash.

“The successful operation not only dealt a significant blow to the terrorist group but also prevented further attacks on innocent civilians in the region”.

MNJTF Force Commander Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Ali has applauded the troops for their bravery and unwavering commitment in the fight against terrorism in the Lake Chad Region.

Osoba said the resolute actions of the MNJTF forces serve as a testament to their dedication to restoring peace and security in the area, sending a clear message to all terrorist elements that their reign of terror will not be tolerated.

Meanwhile, according to the Kaduna State Overseeing Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, two other bandits from the rival group were also killed when the criminal groups engaged each other in a fierce gun duel.

According to him, the fight between the two groups provided an opportunity for the abducted victims to escape from captivity.

Quoting intelligence sources, Aruwan said, “five bandits were injured in the clash and are presently lurking in the area, seeking paramedics to manage their wounds”.

According to him, Sharme, a notorious bandit who had butchered many citizens, kidnapped hundreds and rustled many herds of cattle, met his end in a battle between his group and an opposing gang.

Aruwan said, the clash occurred at the weekend, around a location referred to as ‘Hambakko’, in the Rijana and Kaso forests, which spans Kachia and parts of Chikun and Kajuru LGAs of Kaduna State.

According to the statement: “Sharme had several times escaped the crosshairs of security forces by a mere whisker and remained hotly sought after before he was gunned down by fellow terrorists.

“Sharme and his gang of bandits were largely responsible for attacks, killings and kidnappings in Millenium City, Kaduna, Maraban Rido, Kujama, Kajuru, Maro, villages in Kateri general area and other locations in the adjoining LGAs of Kagarko, Kachia and Birnin Gwari.

“This was in addition to his criminal acts in neighbouring states of Katsina and Niger which were also left reeling from the waves of his terrorism.

“One of the most heinous acts perpetrated by Kachalla Sharme was the kidnapping of 121 students of Bethel Baptist High School, Kujama, Kaduna State on 5th July, 2021.

“In the course of repelling Sharme and his gang of terrorists, two personnel of the security forces paid the supreme price.”

The statement warned residents of Rijana, Kaso, Kasarami, Jaka da-Rabi, Kajuru, and Dutse general areas and beyond not to render any assistance to suspicious persons seeking treatment for gun wounds.

“They are urged instead to contact the nearest security forces or reach the Kaduna State Security Operations Room on the following lines 09034000060 and 08170189999.”