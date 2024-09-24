The Alternative Bank Backs Nigeria Cup 2024, Debuts as Lead Sponsor with Ikoyi Golf Club

The Alternative Bank, a pioneering, specialized, and non-interest finance institution, has partnered the prestigious Ikoyi Golf Club to sponsor the 27th Nigeria Cup golf tournament, which teed off this Sunday at its lush green course in Ikoyi, Lagos.

This strategic partnership brings together the two prestigious organizations committed to promoting harmony through sports, social interactions, and philanthropic initiatives.

A highlight of this year’s cup is the inaugural “Golf for Good” charity event—a 3-hole mini-golf tournament raising funds from the participants and the bank for donations to charity.

At the Golf for Good charity tournament’s tee-off, sponsored by the bank, Korede Demola-Adeniyi, Executive Director, South, for The Alternative Bank, emphasized: “Our support reflects our core values. We leverage our platform for positive change and community welfare. The Alternative Bank offers innovative financial solutions, such as Premium Gold Card, AltInvest, AltPro, AltPower, AltBiz Facility, and AltLease, to mention a few. These products are tailored to diverse customer needs, empowering individuals and businesses to achieve financial goals while driving social impact.”

Speaking about the partnership with The Alternative Bank, the Chairman of the Planning Committee for the Nigeria Cup, George Etomi added, “We are proud of The Alternative Bank’s headline sponsorship of the 27th Nigeria Cup. They are worthy partners who have added value to this year’s event, and we appreciate their support. We will continue to seek like-minded partnerships that benefit the golfing community in Lagos and beyond.”

In recognition of their outstanding performances, winners of the Bunker contest and the Mini Golf Charity tournament received exclusive rewards such as access to The Alternative Bank’s AltClub private lounge located in MMA 2, reserved for frequent fliers, as well as the premium, sleek Gold MasterCard World card that offers perks like access to private airport lounges worldwide, discounts at luxury hotels, complimentary travel insurance, and more.

The weeklong programme of the Nigeria Cup, the country’s premier golfing event, features tournaments for Professionals, Caddies, Children and Special Guests. The event showcases top golfing talent while promoting community engagement, valuable social networking opportunities, and charitable giving.

Hundreds of professional golfers are expected to participate in the various competitions throughout the weeklong programme that ends on 28 Saturday, September, with a glamorous gala night for special guests and patrons.

The Alternative Bank’s sponsorship of the Nigeria Cup underscores its dedication to fostering enduring relationships with customers and contributing to the betterment of society.