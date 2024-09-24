Teenage Sensation,  Brou Wins Nigeria’s First Medal at International Fencing Championships

Nigeria made a remarkable entry into the global fencing scene this past weekend, thanks to the impressive performance of 16-year-old Inkosi Brou.

Inkosi secured Nigeria’s first-ever medal in the Sabre category at the World Tournoi Satellite Cup in Iceland.

Competing against some of the world’s elite fencers at the Viking Cup 2024, a Senior World Cup Satellite Sabre Tournament, the world’s No. 67 ranked fencer, Inkosi, clinched a silver medal after a hard-fought 9-15 match against Iceland’s Andre Mateev.

As the No. 5 seed, Inkosi began his campaign in the Round of 16, defeating Germany’s Magnus De Witt 15-9. He continued his winning streak in the quarterfinals with a close 15-13 victory over Spain’s Oriol Farre. In the semifinals, Inkosi faced his biggest hurdle when he faced No. 1 seed, Cristoher Cortez of Ecuador in a tactical and intense match, ultimately advancing to the final with a 15-14 win.

Inkosi, the grandson of the late Dora Akinyuli, former NAFDAC Director General, expressed his excitement and inspiration from his performance, which fuels his ambition for a spot at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

“Starting the fencing season with a silver medal at one of my first senior FIE competitions is a great achievement. I am proud to represent Nigeria at this elite competition and continue my quest for a spot at LA 2028. I’d like to thank Akhi Spencer-El, Daryl Homer, Alex Fotiyev, and Tom Seitz for their support during the off-season,” Inkosi said.

President of the Nigeria Fencing Federation (NFF), Adeyinka Samuel, praised Inkosi’s efforts and highlighted the significance of this achievement for Nigerian fencing. “We are thrilled with the progress in the sport as it aligns with our prediction to medal at the LA 2028 Olympics Games. Inkosi’s success motivates us to work harder towards having a Nigerian team well-represented at the 2028 Olympic Games. This first medal in an FIE event is truly inspiring, and we hope Inkosi continues to gain experience and recognition globally,” Samuel stated.